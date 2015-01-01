पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामाजिक कार्य:विदेश से लौटकर उठा रहे गरीब बच्चों की पढ़ाई का खर्च

चंडीगढ़36 मिनट पहले
  • 45 साल तक की इंग्लैंड में नौकरी, अब 14 साल से हैं चंडीगढ़ में, 1700 से ज्यादा बच्चों की कर चुके हैं मदद

समाज की सोच होती है कि इतना कमाओ कि किसी चीज की जरूरत न पड़े, लेकिन मेरा मानना है कि खुद को इतना काबिल बनाना चाहिए कि अपनी जरूरतों के साथ-साथ दूसरों की भी मदद कर सकें। ये कहना है 75 साल के जगदीश धीमान का। जगदीश धीमान ने 45 साल तक यूएसए में नौकरी की और अब 14 साल से चंडीगढ़ में रह रहे हैं। लेकिन अब उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी को गरीब बच्चों की सेवा में लगा दिया है।

जगदीश धीमान पिछले 14 साल से सरकारी स्कूलों के साथ मिलकर एक अनूठी पहल कर रहे हैं। वे सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले गरीब और जरूरतमंद बच्चों की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाते हैं। धीमान ने बताया कि अब तक वे 1700 से ज्यादा बच्चों की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठा चुके हैं। धीमान ने बताया कि वे लंदन में एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करते थे। वहां से रिटायरमेंट लेने के बाद वे अपने देश वापस लौट आए।

उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के 45 साल विदेशी धरती की ही सेवा में लगा दिए हैं। इसलिए वे चाहते हैं जिंदगी का अब बाकी समय अपने देश की सेवा में लगाएं।

एक हजार सदस्य जुड़ चुके हैं
जगदीश धीमान ने कहा कि वे जिन बच्चों की मदद करते हैं वे उन्हें दादा-नाना पुकारते हैं। ये उनके लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशी है। धीमान का कहना है कि इन रिश्तों को खरीदा नहीं जा सकता है, लेकिन मैंने छोटी-छोटी मदद करके वह रिश्ते पाए हैंं और आज मेरा परिवार इतना बड़ा है कि 75 साल की उम्र में मेरे परिवार से एक हजार सदस्य जुड़ चुके हैं।

फीस से लेकर किताबें भी करवा रहे मुहैया...

जगदीश धीमान सरकारी स्कूल और कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले जरूरतमंद स्टूडेंट्स की फीस और उनकी किताबों से लेकर हर जरूरत का सामान मुहैया कराते हैंं। पढ़ाई के लिए मदद करने के बारे में वह बताते हैंं कि इंग्लैंड से वापस आने के बाद किसी कार्यक्रम के लिए सेक्टर-45 के सरकारी स्कूल में गया था।

जहां पर स्कूल प्रिंसिपल ने बताया कि कुछ बच्चों के पास फीस नहीं है और वह पढ़ाई जारी नहीं रख सकेंगे। उस दिन उन्होंने उन बच्चों की फीस भर दी। जिसके बाद उन्होंने इस पहल को आगे भी जारी रखा।

