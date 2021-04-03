पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.99% चिंता; टीके को नेगेटिव ले रहे लोग, 1002 को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा था, लेकिन 383 ने ही लगवाया

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पीजीआई के पूर्व हेड प्रोफेसर आईसी पाठक ने भी कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज ली। 96 साल के पाठक ने सेक्टर-16 हॉस्पिटल में टीका लगवाया। - Dainik Bhaskar
पीजीआई के पूर्व हेड प्रोफेसर आईसी पाठक ने भी कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज ली। 96 साल के पाठक ने सेक्टर-16 हॉस्पिटल में टीका लगवाया।

राहत की बात यह है कि चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से गिरावट आ रही है। वीरवार को सिर्फ 12 लाेगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आई। इस आंकड़े के मुताबिक अब शहर का पॉजिटिविटी रेट मात्र 0.99 फीसदी रह गया है।

अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी 187 रह गई है। यह ट्राईसिटी में में सबसे कम है। वहीं, चिंता की बात ये है कि लोग टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे। शहर में वीरवार को 1002 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन 383 ने ही इसे लगवाया। वीरवार को 19 मरीज ठीक होकर घरों को रवाना हो गए। वीरवार को कोरोना से एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। शहर में अभी तक कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा 337 हो गया है। शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 21036 रह गई है। शहर में अभी तक 20512 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

मोहाली में सिर्फ 2 फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स ने ही लगवाया टीका

बुधवार को मोहाली जिले में कोरोना फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीनेशन लगाने की शुरुआत की गई थी। इस दिन जिले में 54 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स ने टीका लगवाया था। वीरवार को पूरे जिले में मात्र 2 फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई। बाकी फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे आए ही नहीं।

