धरना प्रदर्शन:आज सुबह 9 से 5 बजे तक बिजली कर्मियों की हड़ताल

चंडीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण के विरोध में बिजली कर्मचारी बुधवार को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान शहर के किसी हिस्से में बिजली का बड़ा फॉल्ट आ गया तो वह शाम 5 बजे बाद ही दूर हो सकेगा। प्रशासन ने भी माना कि अगर हड़ताल के दौरान बड़ा बिजली फॉल्ट आ गया तो उसे दुरुरूत नहीं किया जा सकेगा। उसे हड़ताल के समाप्त होने के बाद ही ठीक किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए शहर के बिजली उपभोक्ता प्रशासन को सहयोग करें। इस दौरान कोई फॉल्ट आया तो संबंधित एरिया के कंट्रोल रूम के फोन या मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क कर सकेंगे। पब्लिक अगर किसी को लाइन बाधित करते देखती है तो वह तुरंत पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम या बिजली विभाग के सेक्टर 17 01722703242, सेक्टर 9 कंट्रोल रूम 0172- 2742370, 8054104517 और सिटीजन सुविधा केंद्र 0172-4639999 पर संपर्क कर सकती है। नो वर्क-नो पे -पेज 2

