विरोध:बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण के विरोध में पावरमैन ने किया प्रदर्शन

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • जनता की परेशानी को देखते हुए दिवाली पर ड्यूटियों का किया बहिष्कार वापस लिया

शहर में सस्ती बिजली देने के बाद भी मुनाफे में चल रहे बिजली विभाग को प्राइवेट हाथों में बेचने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को पावरमैन ने न्यू पावर हाउस आगे रोष रैली और प्रदर्शन किया। इस दाैरान प्रशासन का पुतला फूका। दिवाली पर जनता की दिक्कत न आए इस लिए ड्यूटियों के बहिष्कार का फैसला वापस ले लिया, 23 नवंबर को पंजाब गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करने का ऐलान किया।

बिजली विभाग को असंवैधानिक तौर पर 100 फीसदी निजी मालिकों को बेचने के विरोध में पावरमैन यूनियन की ओर से विशाल प्रदर्शन का आह्वान किया गया। प्रदर्शनकारियों को संबोधित करते पावरमैन यूनियन व फेडरेशन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ,यूनियन के प्रधान ध्यान सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, पान सिंह ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ में पड़ोसी राज्यों से काफी सस्ती दरों में बिजली सप्लाई करके लगातार मुनाफा कमा रहा है।

इसके बावजूद बिजली विभाग कौड़ियों के दाम में बेचने की कड़ी निंदा की। अभी बिजली एक्ट 2003 में संशोधन के लिए बनाया बिजली बिल 2020 संसद में पेश तक नहीं हुआ। उससे पहले ही आत्मनिर्भर भारत के नाम पर पैकेज के नाम पर केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के बिजली वितरण का निजीकरण का ऐलान करके सैकड़ाें परिवारों को उजाड़ा जा रहा है।

देश के सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के वितरण का 100 फीसदी निजीकरण के लिए स्टैंडर्ड बिडिंग डॉक्यूमेंट का ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर लिया गया है। पावरमैन यूनियन के नेताओं ने कहा कि अभी इस पर जनता के सुझाव भी नहीं लिये गए हैं।

लेकिन जल्दबाजी में कुछ खास वर्ग के लोगों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने गैर संवैधानिक तौर पर ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी बनाकर बिडिंग प्रोसेस शुरु कर दिया है।इसके लिए जेईआरसी (जॉइंट इलेक्ट्रिकल रेगुलेटरी कमीशन )को भी दरकिनार कर दिया।

शहर की जनता से सहयोग की अपील...

पावरमैन यूनियन के नेता कश्मीर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, दलेर सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, मक्खन सिंह व राम स्वरूप ने कहा कि बिजली विभाग की अरबों की जमीन, जायदाद, बिल्डिंग और असेस्ट की कीमत 1 रुपए प्रति माह तय की है। इससे प्रशासन के मंसुबे ठीक नहीं लग रहे हैं। वहीं सरकारी कर्मचारियों को सीधे तौर पर निजी मालिकों के हवाले कर सेवा शर्तों, वेतन व भत्तों पर भी मौन है।

सरकारी कर्मचारी का जीपीएफ महालेखाकार (एजी) से निकालकर प्राइवेट ट्रस्ट में जमा कर कर्मचारियों का जमा पैसा भी हजम करना चाहती है। कर्मचारी नेताओं ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि आखिर जनता का जमा एसीडी (160 करोड़) और सिक्योरिटी करीब 100 करोड़ निजी मालिकों को देकर जनता के हितों से छल किया जा रहा है।

जनता को दिक्कत न आए इस लिए दिवाली पर ड्यूटियों का बहिष्कार का फैसला वापस ले लिया। इस संघर्ष में शहर की जनता से सहयोग की अपील की है। जब तक गैर कानूनी ढंग से शुरु किए गए बिडिंग प्रोसेस को बन्द कर निजीकरण का फैसला रद्द नहीं किया जात तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

