पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मालगाड़ियाें पर सूबा सरकार और केंद्र में तनातनी बढ़ी:राष्ट्रपति ने मिलने का समय नहीं दिया, नाराज सीएम आज राजघाट पर देंगे धरना

चंडीगढ़21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ।
  • कैप्टन बोले- मालगाड़ियां न चलने से प्लांट बंद, जरूरी उत्पादों की सप्लाई पर असर
  • विपक्ष बोला- पीएम व रेल मंत्री की बजाय नड्डा-राष्ट्रपति से क्याें मिल रहे सीएम

राष्ट्रपति द्वारा मुलाकात का समय न दिए जाने से नाराज मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह 4 नवंबर को दिल्ली में राजघाट पर विधायकों के साथ धरना देंगे। कैप्टन ने केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पास किए गए बिलों और ट्रेनें नहीं चलने को लेकर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मिलने का समय मांगा था। लेकिन उन्हें राष्ट्रपति भवन से समय नहीं दिया गया। इसी कारण सीएम ने अपने विधायकों के साथ बुधवार 4 नवंबर को राजघाट पर रिले धरना देने की घोषणा की है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में माल गाड़ियां रद्द किए जाने के कारण पैदा हुआ संकट गहराता जा रहा है। सभी पावर प्लांट पूरी तरह बंद हो गए हैं। जरूरी उत्पादों व सब्जियों की सप्लाई काफी हद तक रुक रही है। मुख्यमंत्री ने दो केंद्रीय मंत्रियों द्वारा कांग्रेसी सांसदों को नहीं मिलने पर गंभीर नोटिस लेते हुए कहा, मंत्रियों ने भी रेलवे और वित्त मंत्रालयों से मालगाड़ियों के निलंबन व जीएसटी बकाया की अदायगी न होने के मामले में चर्चा को समय मांगा था, लेकिन उन्हें भी मंत्रियों ने समय नहीं दिया।

सीएम खुद करेंगे पहले जत्थे की अगुवाई

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, दिल्ली में धारा 144 लगी होने के मद्देनजर विधायक पंजाब भवन से 4-4 के जत्थों में राष्ट्रपिता की समाधि की तरफ जाएंगे। वह ख़ुद पहले जत्थे का सुबह 10.30 बजे नेतृत्व करेंगे। ट्रेनें नहीं चलने की वजह से सूबे में आखिरी पावर प्लांट बंद होने के चलते आ रही दिक्कतों को देखते हुए विपक्षी दलों के विधायकों से भी धरने में शामिल होने की अपील की गई। जीवीके प्लांट को बंद करने की बात कह दी है। जबकि अन्य निजी प्लांट पहले ही बंद हो चुके हैं। इसके अलावा कोयला, यूरिया, डीएपी और अन्य जरूरी वस्तुएं ख़त्म हो चुकी हैं।

इसलिए नहीं मिला समय... बिल राज्यपाल के पास होने के कारण राष्ट्रपति भवन ने नहीं दिया समय

विस सत्र के बाद सभी पार्टियों ने खेती बिलों के मुद्दे पर राष्ट्रपति से मिलने के लिए 4 नवंबर का समय मांगने का फैसला किया था। सीएम कार्यालय ने 21 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रपति भवन को पत्र भेज मीटिंग का समय मांगा था। 29 अक्टूबर को ज्ञापन के जवाब में सीएमओ के मीटिंग के आग्रह को इस आधार पर रद्द कर दिया गया कि प्रांतीय संशोधन बिल अभी राज्यपाल के पास लंबित पड़े हैं।

^सीएम जानबूझकर केंद्र से संपर्क नहीं कर रहे हैं। वह रेलमंत्री, पीएम के पास जाने की बजाय नड्डा को पत्र लिख चुके हैं। अपनी नाकामियों पर पर्दा डालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।-डॉ. दलजीत चीमा, शिअद

^मुख्यमंत्री अब राजघाट जा कर एक और नाटक कर रहे हैं। हर कोई समझता है कृषि कानून वापस लेना व एमएसपी पर फसलों की खरीद की गारंटी का फैसला पीएम के हाथ में है।-भगवंत मान, आप

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें