पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी निर्णय:प्रिंसिपल ऑफलाइन और यूनिवर्सिटी ऑनलाइन पेपर कराने के पक्ष में

चंडीगढ़37 मिनट पहले
पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के सेमेस्टर एग्जामिनेशन को लेकर अभी तक कोई फैसला नहीं हो पा रहा है। पहली मीटिंग के दौरान कॉलेजों से फीडबैक लेने के लिए कहा गया था। प्रिंसिपल पेपर ऑफलाइन कराए जाने के पक्ष में है जबकि यूनिवर्सिटी के ज्यादातर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अब भी स्टूडेंट्स को कैंपस बुलाना नहीं चाहते, इसलिए वे निगरानी के साथ ऑनलाइन पेपर कराए जाने के पक्ष में हैं।

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी अधिकारियों ने तर्क दिया है कि उनके तीन हॉस्टल इस समय कोविड-19 केयर सेंटर हैं और चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने लिए हुए हैं, इसलिए उनके लिए पूरे स्टूडेंट बुलाना संभव ही नहीं है। प्रिंसिपल ऑनलाइन पेपर कराने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं, क्योंकि इस तरह स्टूडेंट्स की निगरानी संभव नहीं होती। ग्रामीण एरिया के कॉलेजों में बिजली और इंटरनेट की समस्याएं भी हैं।

कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन के ऑफिस ने भी ऑनलाइन पेपर कराने से में अक्षमता जताई है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट क्लासों में सेशन का अंतर भी एग्जामिनेशन को लेकर एक बड़ा चैलेंज है। सबसे पहले पास किए गए एकेडमिक कैलेंडर के अनुसार 2 दिसंबर से परीक्षाएं शुरू हो जानी चाहिए लेकिन इस कैलेंडर में बदलाव का अधिकार कोविड-19 के हालात को देखते हुए डीन यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्ट्रक्शन को दे दिया गया था।

इस समय कॉलेजों में अंडर ग्रेजुएट क्लासेस का सिलेबस लगभग पूरा हो चुका है लेकिन पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट क्लास से शुरू 15 नवंबर से हुई है। ऐसे में उनका अभी तक सिलेबस बकाया है। यही वजह है कि सीओई ऑफिस और यूनिवर्सिटी अधिकारी एग्जाम फरवरी में कराए जाने के पक्ष में हैं।

हालांकि कॉलेजों का कहना है कि वह सिलेबस खत्म होने के बाद इतने समय तक स्टूडेंट्स को कहां पर व्यस्त रखें क्योंकि इन दिनों एक्स्ट्रा करिकुलर एक्टिविटीज संभव नहीं है और सब कुछ ऑनलाइन है। क्लासेस खत्म हो चुकी हैं। हाल ही में यूनिवर्सिटी ने यूएसओएल की आखिरी डेट भी बढ़ा दी है।

यही वजह है कि प्लान इस तरह से बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि पीजी का सिलेबस जल्द खत्म करके यूजी के एग्जाम थोड़ा लेट करवा लिए जाएं। ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों ही तरह से काफी चैलेंज है।

