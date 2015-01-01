पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Privatization Of Chandigarh Electricity Department And Various Staff Union Members Will Perform Fury At Governor's House On Monday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण:चंडीगढ़ के विभिन्न कर्मचारी यूनियन सोमवार को गवर्नर हाउस पर रोष प्रदर्शन करेंगे

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिजली मुलाजिम और ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी के कर्मचारी अपनी मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को गवर्नर हाउस की ओर कूच करेंगे। डेमो फोटो
  • कर्मचारियों के प्रदर्शन के कारण शहर के कई रूट प्रभावित रह सकते है
  • बिजली मुलाजिम ट्रांसपोर्ट चौक और यूनियन कर्मचारी सेक्टर-17 से गवर्नर हाउस की ओर जाऐंगे

शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों की ओर से अपनी मांगों को लेकर सोमवार को गवर्नर हाउस की ओर जाने की तैयारी की गई है। इसके अलावा शहर के बिजली कर्मचारी विभाग को निजीकरण करने के विरोध में गवर्नर हाउस की ओर जाने को तैयार है।

ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी की मांग

शहर की ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट और एमसी इंप्लाइज एंड वर्कर्स की ओर से सोमवार सुबह सेक्टर-17 में जमा होकर वहां से आगे जाने को कहा जा रहा है। कर्मचारियों की मांग है कि DC रेट को बढ़ाया जाए और ठेकेदारों की ओर से आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को परेशान किया जा रहा है उसे बंद किया जाए।

मांगें पूरी नहीं हो रही

यूनियन नेताओं का कहना है कि प्रशासन व एमसी के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की मांगों को पूरा नहीं कर रहे है जिसके कारण गवर्नर हाउस की ओर जाना पड़ रहा है। प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को पहले काफी समय दिया जा चुका है लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकला। ज्वाइंट एक्शन कमेटी के अश्विनी कुमार और चेयरमैन सुरमुख सिंह ने बताया कि महंगाई दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है, लेकिन प्रशासन आउटसोर्स वर्करों के DC रेट को बढ़ाया नहीं जा रहा है।

बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण का विरोध

यूटी पावरमैन यूनियन के महासचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने बताया कि फायदे में चल रहे चंडीगढ़ बिजली विभाग को जानकर निजी हाथों में कौड़ियों के भाव में दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले पांच सालों में हर साल करोड़ों का फायदा हुआ है।

लोगों को मुश्किल होगी

जोशी ने बताया कि अगर सरकार ने बिजली विभाग का निजीकरण किया तो आम पब्लिक को ज्यादा बिल भरने होंगे और विभाग के कर्मचारियों को निकाला जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सरकार ने विभाग के निजीकरण कि फैसले को वापस नहीं लिया तो जोरदार संघर्ष किया जाएगा। जोशी ने कहा कि सोमवार को गवर्नर हाउस पर जाकर रोष प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध बांटा जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें