निजीकरण का विरोध:वित्त मंत्री के बजट भाषण में दो बैंक और एक इंश्योरेंस कंपनी के निजीकरण की घोषणा के खिलाफ प्रोटेस्ट

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कर्मचारियों ने कहा- बैंक और इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां लोगों के पैसे का प्रबंधन करती हैं। उन्हें निजीकृत करने का मतलब है लोगों के पैसे को निजी निहित स्वार्थों के हवाले करना है।
  • यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस (UFBU) के आह्वान पर, बैंक कर्मचारी और अधिकारियों की 9 ट्रेड यूनियनों की शीर्ष संस्थाओं ने इसमें हिस्सा लिया
  • UFBU से जुड़े 500 से अधिक सदस्यों ने जोरदार नारेबाजी से सरकार के कदम के खिलाफ अपना गुस्सा दिखाया

एक फरवरी को बजट भाषण में देश के वित्त मंत्री द्वारा घोषित की गई दो पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंक और एक इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की बिक्री को लेकर गुरुवार को बैंक स्क्वायर, सेक्टर 17 में प्रोटेस्ट हुआ। इस प्रोटेस्ट को यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस (UFBU) के आह्वान पर, बैंक कर्मचारी और अधिकारियों की 9 ट्रेड यूनियनों की शीर्ष संस्थाओं ने इसमें हिस्सा लिया। UFBU से जुड़े 500 से अधिक सदस्यों ने जोरदार नारेबाजी से सरकार के कदम के खिलाफ अपना गुस्सा दिखाया।

सदस्यों ने कहा- पब्लिक सेक्टर के बैंकों ने देश की इकोनॉमिक डेवलपमेंट में योगदान दिया व किसानों और छोटी इंडस्ट्रीज को इंस्टीट्यूशनल क्रेडिट देने में मदद की। दुर्भाग्य से सरकार की लिब्रलाइजेशल, ग्लोब्लाइजेशन और प्राइवेटाइजेशन की नीति के कारण पब्लिक सेक्टर के उपकर्म धीरे-धीरे समाप्त किए जा रहे हैं।

राष्ट्रीय हित के विरोध में निजीकरण

कर्मचारियों ने कहा- बैंक और इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां लोगों के पैसे का प्रबंधन करती हैं। उन्हें निजीकृत करने का मतलब है लोगों के पैसे को निजी निहित स्वार्थों के हवाले करना है। बैंकों में खराब ऋण और NPA, कॉरपोरेट डिफाल्टरों की वजह से साल दर साल बढ़ रहे हैं। सरकार उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बजाय, इन खराब ऋणों को बैंकों के बैलेंस शीट से एसेट रिकंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी या बैड बैंक में भेजकर बैलेंस शीट से हटाना चाहती है। इससे केवल कॉर्पोरेट डिफॉल्टर्स को फायदा होगा और सभी खराब ऋणों को चुपचाप माफ़ कर दिया जा रहा है। बैंकों के निजीकरण के कारण देश की प्रगति पर विपरीत असर पड़ेगा, जो दुर्भाग्यवश राष्ट्रीय हित के लिए प्रतिगामी होगा।

