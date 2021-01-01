पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Protesters In The Plaza Said That The Government And The Delhi Police Are Continuously Targeting Innocent Farmers And Students Which Is Against The Constitution.

किसान आंदोलन काे सहयोग:प्रदर्शनकारी बोले- सरकार और दिल्ली पुलिस लगातार बेगुनाह किसानों और छात्रों को निशाना बना रही

चंडीगढ़3 मिनट पहले
पत्रकारों और किसानों पर हो रहे हमले की निंदा करते हुए स्टूडेंट्स ने गिरफ्तार किसानों को जल्द-से-जल्द रिहा करने और तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की है।  - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दिल्ली में किसानों पर हमला के विरोध में स्टूडेंट फॉर सोसाइटी, नौजवान एकता मंच और PUSF ने प्रोटेस्ट किया

दिल्ली में प्रोटेस्ट कर रहे किसानों पर हमले के विरोध में सेक्टर 17 चंडीगढ़ में पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की स्टूडेंट फॉर सोसाइटी, नौजवान एकता मंच और PUSF की ओर से प्रोटेस्ट किया गया। किसानों को सपोर्ट करते हुए प्ले कार्ड हाथ में लिए लाेगों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना था कि किसान पिछले दो महीने से दिल्ली में शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन, कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन ऐतिहासिक लाल किला पर जो हिंसा की, उसके बाद से सरकार और दिल्ली पुलिस लगातार बेगुनाह किसानों और छात्रों को निशाना बना रही है, जो कि संविधान के खिलाफ है। पत्रकारों और किसानों पर हो रहे हमले की निंदा करते हुए स्टूडेंट्स ने गिरफ्तार किसानों को जल्द-से-जल्द रिहा करने और तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की है।

