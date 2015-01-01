पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आहत कर्मचारियों का रोष:मांगों को लेकर यूटी व एमसी कर्मचारियों का विरोध प्रदर्शन; 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल करने का दिया नोटिस

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
फेडरेशन के प्रधान रघबीर चंद ने कहा कि जहां केंद्र सरकार कर्मचारियों के संयुक्त मुद्दोें पर चर्चा से भाग रही है,वहीं चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन भी बार-बार संघर्ष करने के बावजूद कर्मचारियों की मांगों की अनदेखी कर रहा है।
  • रैली में बिजली,पानी, बागवानी,सड़क,सिटको,एमसी मनीमाजरा,कैपिटल प्रोजेक्ट आदि सहित 18 यूनियनों से संबंधित कर्मचारी शामिल हुए

फेडरेशन ऑफ यूटी एंप्लॉइज एंड वर्कर्स चंडीगढ़ ने गुरुवार को सेक्टर 17 में प्रदर्शन किया। इसमें यूटी और एमसी के विभिन्न विभागों के कर्मचारियों ने हिस्सा लेकर अपनी मांगें प्रशासन के सामने रखीं और 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल का नोटिस दे दिया। इस रैली में बिजली, पानी, बागवानी, सड़क, सिटको, एमसी मनीमाजरा, कैपिटल प्रोजेक्ट समेत 18 यूनियनों से संबंधित कर्मचारी शामिल हुए।

अखिल भारतीय राज्य सरकारी कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के राष्ट्रीय सचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने बताया कि हड़ताल 2004 के बाद भर्ती कर्मचारियों पर लागू न्यू पेंशन स्कीम रद्द कर पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम लागू करने, आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को पक्का करने, बराबर काम बराबर वेतन, मुनाफे में चल रहे चंडीगढ़ के बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण का फैसला रद्द करने, एमसी कर्मचारियों पर थोपी गई स्मार्ट वॉच वापिस लेने, पंजाब व यूटी कर्मचारियों का 2016 से लंबित 6वें पे कमिशन की रिपोर्ट लागू करने, अप्रैल महीने से लागू डीसी रेट का भुगतान जल्द करने समेत कई अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर की जाएगी।

फेडरेशन के प्रधान रघबीर चंद ने कहा कि जहां केंद्र सरकार कर्मचारियों के संयुक्त मुद्दोंं पर चर्चा से भाग रही है, वहीं चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन भी बार-बार संघर्ष करने के बावजूद कर्मचारियों की मांगों की अनदेखी कर रहा है। ऐसे में कर्मचारी भी आहत हैं और इसलिए ही ये हड़ताल करने का फैसला किया गया है।

