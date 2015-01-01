पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब:हाईवे और रेल ट्रैक जाम हटाए जाने को लेकर जनहित याचिका दायर

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
याचिका पर चीफ जस्टिस रवि शंकर झा और जस्टिस अरुण पल्ली की खंडपीठ ने इस मामले में पहले से विचाराधीन याचिका के साथ ही इस पर 18 नवंबर के लिए सुनवाई तय की है।
पंजाब और हरियाणा में कृषि कानून के खिलाफ चल रहे प्रदर्शन के दौरान हाईवे और रेल ट्रैक जाम करने के खिलाफ सोमवार को एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई। याचिका पर चीफ जस्टिस रवि शंकर झा और जस्टिस अरुण पल्ली की खंडपीठ ने इस मामले में पहले से विचाराधीन याचिका के साथ ही इस पर 18 नवंबर के लिए सुनवाई तय की है।

वकील अरविंद सेठ की तरफ से दायर याचिका में कहा गया कि हाईवे और रेल ट्रैक जाम किए जाने के चलते सरकारी भारी राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। प्रदर्शन रोजाना किया जा रहा है जिसके चलते लोगों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में राज्य सरकार और पुलिस को इन प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। साथ ही राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए जाएं। इसके अलावा राज्य सरकार को हो रहे नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए क्लेम कमिश्नर की नियुक्ति की जाए।

