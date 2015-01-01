पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Punishment Being Imposed On Those Not Wearing Masks; The Court Imposed A Fine Of One Thousand Rupees On 6 People.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड19:मास्क न पहनने वालों को सज़ा मिलने की हुई शुरुआत; 6 लोगों पर कोर्ट ने लगाया एक हज़ार रुपये जुर्माना

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा ने भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि पब्लिक प्लेस पर मास्क न पहनने वालों के सख्ती से चालान किए जाएं।
  • इन लोगों को पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिना मास्क के पकड़ा था
  • इन पर आईपीसी की धारा188 के तहत हुआ था मामला दर्ज

बिना मास्क घूमने वाले 6 लोगों पर जिला अदालत ने एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। इन लोगों को पुलिस ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बिना मास्क पहनते पकड़ा था और उन पर आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया था। पहले मामले में पुलिस ने 25 अप्रैल 2020 को किशनगढ़ के मदन लाल को बिना मास्क घूमते पकड़ा था। एक अन्य मामले में पुलिस ने शास्त्री नगर मनीमाजरा के राम खिलावन पर 29 अप्रैल को बिना मास्क घूमने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया था। इनके अलावा पुलिस ने मनीमाजरा के अब्दुल गफार, अनिल कुमार, गणेश और किशनगढ़ के सुनील कुमार को भी बिना मास्क घूमते पकड़ा था। इन सभी के खिलाफ केस कोर्ट में साबित हो गया। जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने इन सभी पर एक-एक हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। अगर ये जुर्माना नहीं भरते तो इन्हें 7 दिनों की सजा भी हो सकती है।

जुर्माने के साथ-साथ सजा का भी प्रावधान

डीसी द्वारा लगाई गई धारा 144 को न मानने वालों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया जाता है। डीसी ने शहर में धारा 144 के तहत ये आदेश दिया है कि लोगों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। यानी अगर कोई मास्क नहीं पहनता पाया गया तो उस पर आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज हो सकता है। दोषियों पर जुर्माना भी लग सकता है और 6 महीने तक की सजा का भी प्रावधान है।

समझ नहीं रहे लोग के मास्क ही है वैक्सीन

शहर में कोरोना के मामले दोबारा बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं, लेकिन अभी भी लोग बेपरवाह और लापरवाह से बने हुए हैं. वे अभी भी सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं। बिना मास्क के बाहर घूम रहे हैं। जबकि भारत सर्कार और प्रशासन ये कह चूका है कि महामारी से बचने के लिए मास्क ही तब तक वैक्सीन है जब तक कोई वैक्सीन बाजार में आआ ही नहीं जाती. मौजूदा समय की बात करें तो प्रशासन चालान तो काट रहा है, लेकिन बहुत ही कम। तभी तो लोगों में इसका खौफ ही नहीं है। कार्रवाई महज खानापूर्ति होकर रख गई है।

172 दिन में 27 हजार चालान काटे

5 जून को प्रशासन ने पब्लिक प्लेस में मास्क न पहनने और कोविड प्रोटोकोल न मानने पर पेनल्टी नोटिफाई की थी। 154 लोगों के चालान औसतन रोज़ कटे थे।

चालान करने की इनकी जिम्मेदारी

तीनों सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रमुखता में टीमों का गठन किया गया है। इसमें जेई, एसडीओ और बाकी स्टाफ है। ये अपने-अपने एरिया में चालान काटते हैं। संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन से अलग से पुलिस कर्मी अपने अपने एरिया में चालान काटते हैं। अभी 500 रुपए का चालान किया जा रहा है।दूसरी ओर एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा ने भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि पब्लिक प्लेसेस पर बिना मास्क घूमने वालों के सख्ती से चालान किए जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें