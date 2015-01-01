पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिल:कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसान संगठनों से शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ में बात करेंगे पंजाब के CM

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिलाें के विरोध में पंजाब में ट्रेनों को रोके जाने के कारण बढ़ रहे आर्थिक संकट के चलते मुख्यमंत्री  कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार को बड़ा दिल रखते हुए माल गाड़ियों को फिर से शुरू करने की अपील की थी क्योंकि इसके बाद किसान पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने के लिए मान जाएंगे। 
  • PM नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह से होने वाली बैठक से ठीक पहले CM ने किसान संगठनों से बात करने का फैसला लिया

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पिछले कई दिनों से आंदोलन कर रहे किसान संगठनों के साथ पंजाब के CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ में बात करेंगे। PM नरेंद्र मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह से होने वाली बैठक से ठीक पहले CM ने किसान संगठनों से बात करने का फैसला लिया है।

इन बिलाें के विरोध में पंजाब में ट्रेनों को रोके जाने के कारण बढ़ रहे आर्थिक संकट के चलते मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार को बड़ा दिल रखते हुए माल गाड़ियों को फिर से शुरू करने की अपील की थी क्योंकि इसके बाद किसान पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने के लिए मान जाएंगे।

किसान संगठनों से सीएम ने कहा है कि कोरोना के कारण पहले ही इंडस्ट्री को 30 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान हो गया है। गेहूं बीजा जा चुका है, लेकिन मालगाड़ियां न आने के कारण यूरिया किसानों तक नहीं पहुंच रहा है। पंजाब से दूसरे राज्यों को जाने वाला 30 लाख टन खाद्यान्न भी नहीं जा पाया है।

इसलिए अब गोदामों में भी जगह नहीं बची है। वे बोले, रेल राेके जाने से पंजाब को आर्थिक रूप से काफी नुकसान हो रहा है। उन्होंने आगे कहा था कि जब राज्य सरकार कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ उनका पूरा साथ दे रही है तो उन्हें भी सहयोग देना चाहिए।

