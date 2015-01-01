पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब सरकार का फैसला:दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर 2 घंटे ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति; कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर होटल, शॉपिंग मॉल, मल्टीप्लेक्सेस में बार भी खुलेंगे

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री ने विज्ञान, प्रौद्योगिकी और पर्यावरण विभाग को क्रैकर्स के संबंध में आवश्यक अधिसूचना जारी करने का निर्देश दिया है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ में 9 और 10 नवंबर की आधी रात से नवंबर 30 और एक दिसंबर की आधी रात तक पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ को छोड़कर, राज्यभर में दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर दो घंटे ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी है। खराब एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) लेवल के कारण मंडी, गोबिंदगढ़ में 9 और 10 नवंबर की आधी रात से नवंबर 30 और एक दिसंबर की आधी रात तक पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

आदेशों के अनुसार, 14 नवंबर को दिवाली के दिन रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे जलाए जा सकते हैं जबकि जबकि 30 नवंबर को गुरुपर्व के दिन सुबह 4 बजे से 5 बजे और रात 9 से 10 बजे तक ये अनुमति दी जाएगी। वहीं क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या पर लोग रात 11.55 बजे से साढ़े 12 बजे तक पटाखा जला सकते हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने विज्ञान, प्रौद्योगिकी और पर्यावरण विभाग को इस संबंध में आवश्यक अधिसूचना जारी करने का निर्देश दिया है।

कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर बार खोलने की अनुमति

पंजाब सरकार ने कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर होटल्स, शॉपिंग मॉल्स और मल्टीप्लेक्स में बार खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि इन सभी जगहों पर मैनेजमेंट को सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा जारी सभी SOP को फॉलो किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने 8 जून को कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर होटल्स, रेस्तरां और दूसरी हॉस्पिटेलिटी सर्विसेस को खोलने की अनुमति इस शर्त के साथ दी थी कि एक्साइज डिपार्टमेंट के लाइसेंस के मुताबिक होटल के रेस्तरां और कमरों में शराब सर्व की जा सकती है लेकिन बार को पहले की गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक बंद करना हाेगा।

