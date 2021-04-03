पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साड्‌डा हक ऐथे रक्ख:सरकारी मुलाजिमों का पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष का बिगुल;कहा-वायदे पूरे नहीं किए तो किसानों की तरह पंजाब में करेंगे महापंचायत

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
कर्मचारियों के नेता गुरमेल सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि पिछले समय में उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से जो मांगे की हैं,वह उनकी ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही। - Dainik Bhaskar
कर्मचारियों के नेता गुरमेल सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि पिछले समय में उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से जो मांगे की हैं,वह उनकी ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही।
  • सांझा मुलाजिम मंच ने गुरुवार को सेक्टर 17 में की बड़ी रैली

पंजाब के सरकारी मुलाजिमों ने पंजाब की कैप्टन सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष का बिगुल बजा दिया है। इसकी तैयारी के लिए गुरुवार को सेक्टर 17 में बड़ी रैली की गई। मुलाजिम नेताओं ने कहा कि कैप्टन सरकार ने मुलाजिम जत्थेबंदियों के साथ किए वायदे पूरे नहीं किए हैं और न ही पे कमीशन की रिपोर्ट लागू की जा रही है।

मुलाजिमों ने ऐलान किया कि वे किसानों की तरह पंजाब में महापंचायत करेंगे जिसमें लाखों मुलाजिम शामिल होंगे। सांझा मुलाजिम मंच की ओर से आयोजित इस रैली में कर्मचारियों ने पंजाब सरकार के विरोध में नारे लगाए।

कर्मचारियों के नेता गुरमेल सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि पिछले समय में उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार से जो मांगे की हैं,वह उनकी ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही। पिछले पांच साल से हमारे साथ वायदे किए जा रहे थे कि कच्चे मुलाजिमों को पक्का किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा पुरानी पेंशन को बहाल करने, प्रोबेशन पीरियड और बेसिक तनख्वाह के मसले के अलावा कई और मांगें हैं, जिनकी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही।

बजाय इसके हर रोज नए इशु सामने आ रहे हैं पर कोई सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही। पिछले दिनों हमारा मोबाइल अलाउंस बंद कर दिया गया। हमें कहा गया कि हमारी मांगें सेंटर से पूरी होंगी। तो अब आप ही देख लो कि सेंटर ने किसानों के साथ क्या किया है।

