एंप्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन:जॉब एस्पिरेंट्स के लिए ‘पंजाब जॉब हेल्पलाइन’ स्थापित करेगी पंजाब सरकार

चंडीगढ़19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एंप्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन मंत्री चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी ने बताया कि नौकरी की खोज करने वालों को  pgrkam.com पर खुद को रजिस्टर और अपना प्रोफाइल अपडेट करने में मदद की जाएगी जिससे उन्हें देशभर में उपलब्ध रिक्त पदों तक पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी। 
  • 25 सीटों वाला कॉल सेंटर पंजाबी और अंग्रेज़ी दोनों भाषाओं में देगा सवालों का जवाब

अपने प्रोग्राम घर-घर रोजग़ार के अंतर्गत पंजाब सरकार जल्द ही पंजाब जॉब हेल्पलाइन की शुरूआत करेगी। इस प्रोग्राम के अंतर्गत एंप्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन, स्किल डिवेलपमेंट और ट्रेनिंग विभाग यंगस्टर्स को रोजगार संबंधी सेवाएं मुहैया करवाने के लिए एक कॉल सेंटर स्थापित करेगा। यहां तैनात व्यक्ति पंजाबी और अंग्रेज़ी दोनों भाषाओं में जवाब देंगे।

एंप्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन मंत्री चरनजीत सिंह चन्नी ने बताया कि 25 सीटों वाला यह कॉल सेंटर सोमवार से शनिवार तक सुबह 9 से शाम पांच बजे तक अपनी सेवाएं देगा। नौकरी की खोज करने वालों को pgrkam.com पर खुद को रजिस्टर और अपना प्रोफाइल अपडेट करने में मदद की जाएगी जिससे उन्हें देशभर में उपलब्ध रिक्त पदों तक पहुंचने में मदद मिलेगी।

युवाओं को उनकी एंप्लॉयमेंट संबंधी सवालों जैसे स्किल डिवेलपमेंट में सरकारी योजनाओं, सेल्फ एंप्लॉयमेंट लोन आदि से जुड़े जवाब यहीं दिए जाएंगे। एक्टिव कॉलिंग और मैसेजिंग के माध्यम से जॉब एस्पिरेंट्स को विभिन्न इनिशिएटिव और सर्विसेस के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी। चन्नी ने कहा कि इस कॉल सेंटर में एंप्लॉयर्स की भी मदद की जाएगी। वे भी अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन यहां करवाकर वर्कफोर्स की डिमांड कर सकते हैं।

एंप्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन सेक्रेटरी राहुल तिवारी ने कहा कि विभाग पहले ही वेब-बेस्ड पोर्टल www.pgrkam.com के माध्यम से सेवाएं दे रहा है और अब मोबाइल ऐप तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसके अलावा इस हेल्पलाइन से वह उम्मीदवार भी सीधे कॉल ऑपरेटर के साथ बात कर सेवाएं हासिल कर सकेंगे जिनकी टेक्नीक तक कोई पहुंच नहीं है।

