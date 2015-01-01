पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Punjab Government Did Not Want Lack Of Representation In Senate, Agreed To Governance Reform: Grover

सेमिना:पंजाब सरकार सीनेट में अपने प्रतिनिधित्व में नहीं चाहती थी कमी, गवर्नेंस रिफॉर्म पर सहमति : ग्रोवर

चंडीगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंडीगढ़ डायलॉग की ओर से नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत पीयू में गवर्नेंस रिफॉर्म पर चर्चा
  • एबीवीपी के पीयू इंचार्ज विक्रांत खंडेलवाल ने सीनेट-सिंडीकेट को कहा ‘माफिया’

पंजाब सरकार से जब गवर्नमेंट रिफॉर्म पर बनी कमेटी ने सजेशन मांगे तो उन्होंने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि उनके सीएम, एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर, दो विधायक और डीपीआई की मेंबरशिप बनी रहेगी। वह अपने प्रतिनिधित्व में कोई कटौती करने को तैयार नहीं थे। हालांकि उन्होंने रिफॉर्म का विरोध भी नहीं किया। ये कहना था पीयू के पूर्व वाइस चांसलर प्रो. अरुण ग्रोवर का।

वे चंडीगढ़ डायलॉग की ओर से जूम पर कराए गए सेमिनार के दौरान बोल रहे थे। इसमें अखिल भारतीय विद्धार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) और भाजपा खेमे के सभी टीचर्स समेत करीब 60 मेंबर्स ने पार्टिसिपेट किया। हालांकि सेमिनार का सीधा प्रसारण सोशल मीडिया फोरम पर भी किया गया था। प्रो. ग्रोवर ने कहा कि 1947 और 1966 में पीयू में गवर्नेंस रिफॉर्म का एक मौका था जिसे गंवा दिया गया लेकिन अब नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत मिले इस अवसर को नहीं गंवाना चाहिए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सीनेट के मेंबर्स का कोई कंट्रीब्यूशन पीयू के विकास में नहीं रहता बल्कि ये कुछ लोगों के ग्रुपिज्म का अड्‌डा बन गया है। उनका कहना था कि समय के साथ पीयू का दायरा बहुत कम हो गया, हिमाचल और हरियाणा के निकलने से प्रतिनिधि एक विशेष एरिया से आने लगे और पीयू को फायदा देने की बजाए अपनी राजनीति करने लगे। सेमिनार में मौजूद कुछ वक्ताओं को बेसिक जानकारी नहीं थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि 90 फीसदी कैंपस निवासी यानि स्टूडेंट्स और नॉन टीचिंग का इसमें कोई प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं होता। लेकिन नॉन टीचिंग एसोसिएशन (पुसा) प्रेसिडेंट इसके मेंबर रहते हैं। प्रो. ग्रोवर ने गवर्नमेंट रिफॉर्म के बारे में अपने कार्यकाल की कोशिशों के बारे में बताया। इस बार सीनेट इलेक्शन में रीडर कांस्टीट्यूएंसी से कैंडीडेट डॉ. सुमन मौड़ का कहना था कि सीनेट मेंबर्स की संख्या कम होनी चाहिए, फैकल्टी सिर्फ स्पेशलाइजेशन के आधार पर मिलनी चाहिए, कॉलेज व पीयू कैंपस के टीचर्स का प्रतिनिधित्व ज्यादा होना चाहिए और महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाई जानी चाहिए। डॉ. पारितोष का कहना था कि एडेड मेंबर्स बनाने की परमिशन सिर्फ स्पेशलाइजेशन के आधार पर होनी चाहिए।

एक सीनेटर को सिर्फ एक मेंबर बनाने की परमिशन ही होनी चाहिए। एबीवीपी के पीयू इंचार्ज विक्रांत खंडेलवाल का कहना था कि लोकतंत्र बचाने का नारा देने वाले टीचर्स, स्टूडेंट्स और स्टाफ पहले एश्योर करें कि असल लोकतंत्र बचा रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सीनेट व सिंडीकेट के मेंबर्स का व्यवहार ‘माफिया’ जैसा होता है। यदि लाइव प्रसारण हो तो लोगों को समझ आ जाएगा कि उनकी भाषा का स्तर क्या है। प्रो. विनय सोफत ने कई गंभीर आरोप सीनेट के मेंबर्स पर लगाए।

सीनेट इलेक्शन की डिमांड: सेव पीयू कैंडल मार्च आज

पीयू में सीनेट इलेक्शन की डिमांड को लेकर सभी पूर्व स्टूडेंट नेताओं का कैंडल मार्च 20 नवंबर को होगा। इसमें पीयू कैंपस स्टूडेंट्स काउंसिल (पीयूसीएससी) के सभी पूर्व प्रेसिडेंट, सेक्रेटरी, ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट को पार्टी लाइन से हट कर शामिल होने का आह्वान किया गया है। पूर्व सोपू नेता और यूथ कांग्रेस के एक्टिव मेंबर हरप्रीत मुल्तानी और पहले सोपू व फिर एनएसयूआई से कैंपस प्रेसिडेंट रहे मनोज लुबाणा इसे कोआर्डिनेट कर रहे हैं। इस समय सोई, पुसू, सोपू, एनएसयूआई, एसएफएस, एएसए, पीएसयू ललकार, आइसा आदि से जुड़े कई पुराने नेता कैंपस पहुंच गए हैं। एबीवीपी और इनसो के अलावा सभी संगठन एकजुट होकर काम कर रहे हैं।

