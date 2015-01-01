पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रीडम फाइटर्स का सम्मान:पंजाब के स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के सभी योग्य वारिसों को मुफ्त सफर की सुविधा देगी पंजाब सरकार

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
सत्ता संभालने के बाद कैप्टन सरकार ने स्वतंत्रता सैनानी और उनके योग्य वारिसों की भलाई के लिए कई अहम फैसले लिए हैं।
  • स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के मामलों के मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सोनी ने कहा है कि पंजाब सरकार हमेशा स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के परिवारों के हितों के बारे में सोचती है

पंजाब सरकार ने यह फैसला किया है कि पंजाब के स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के सभी योग्य वारिसों को मुफ्त सफर की सुविधा दी जाएगी। यह जानकारी पंजाब के स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के मामलों के मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सोनी ने दी है।

सोनी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार हमेशा स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों के परिवारों के हितों के बारे में सोचती है। सत्ता संभालने के बाद कैप्टन सरकार ने स्वतंत्रता सैनानी और उनके योग्य वारिसों की भलाई के लिए कई अहम फैसले लिए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि नए फैसले के अंतर्गत स्वतंत्रता सैनानियों को पंजाब रोडवेज और पीआरटीसी की साधारण व एसी बसों में मिलने वाले मुफ्त सफर के दायरे को बढ़ाते हुए अब उनकी विधवाओं, बेटियाें और बेरोजगार लड़कियों समेत तीसरी पीढ़ी तक के सभी योग्य वारिसों जिसमें उनके बेटा-बेटी, नाती-पोते आदि को भी शामिल किया गया है। इस बारे निर्देश भी जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

