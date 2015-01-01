पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभी गायक खड़े रहेंगे किसानों के साथ:पंजाबी गायक जस बाजवा व श्री बराड़ ने कहा, किसान एंथम डिलीट करने के पीछे बड़ी साजिश

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उन्होंने कहा यह गाना कोई कमर्शियल गीत नहीं है व किसी कलाकार ने इस गीत के लिए कोई मेहनताना नहीं लिया है।
  • बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ में मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सभी गायक किसानों के साथ हैं और किसानों के लिए हम जब तक जीत न हो तब तक साथ खड़े हैं

पंजाबी गायक जस बाजवा व श्री बराड़ ने किसान एंथम के डिलीट होने पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें बड़ी साजिश है। लेकिन वह किसी साजिश से नहीं डरते न ही किसी धमकी से ही डरते हैं। इसलिए गुरुवार को वह किसानों के समर्थन में दिल्ली जा रहे हैं।

बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ में मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सभी गायक किसानों के साथ हैं और किसानों के लिए हम जब तक जीत न हो तब तक साथ खड़े हैं। किसान एंथम क्यों डिलीट हुआ यह रहस्य है व इसमें कोई बड़ी साजिश लगती है, क्योंकि यह गाना कोई कमर्शियल गीत नहीं है व किसी कलाकार ने इस गीत के लिए कोई मेहनताना नहीं लिया है।

यह गीत किसान आंदोलन को काफी बढ़ावा दे रहा था ,इसलिए लगता है कि कई लोग इसके खिलाफ स्ट्राइक करवाने में लगे हैं। हालांकि इस गीत की कमाई भी किसान भाइयों के हितों में लगने वाली थी ।

