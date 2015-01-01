पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  PUTA Members Of Punjab University Of Chandigarh Will Encircle The VC's Camp Office Today With Their Demands

विरोध प्रदर्शन:चंडीगढ़ की पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के PUTA सदस्य मांगों को लेकर धरने पर, वीसी का कैंप आफिस का घेराव करेंगे

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पीयू के पूटा सदस्यों की ओर से अपनी मांगों को लेकर आज वीसी का कैंप ऑफिस का घेराव किया जा रहा। फाइल फोटो
  • पदोन्नति व स्क्रीनिंग समितियों को स्थगित करने के विरोध में दिया जा रहा धरना

चंडीगढ़ पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की पूटा कार्यकारिणी की ओर से आज अपनी मांगों को लेकर वीसी के कैंप ऑफिस पर रोष धरना दिया जा रहा है। पूटा के सदस्यों की ओर से कहा गया है कि पीयू के वीसी की ओर से उनकी मांगों को माना नहीं जा रहा है जिसके विरोध में आज धरना दिया जा रहा।

पूटा के मृत्युंजय कुमार और अमरजीत सिंह नौरा की ओर से कहा गया कि सीएएस पदोन्नति को लेकर मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा स्क्रीनिंग समितियों को अचानक स्थगित कर दिया गया है जिसका विरोध किया जा रहा है।

