विरोध प्रदर्शन:कैस को लेकर वीसी कैंप ऑफिस पर पुटा का धरना

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
वीसी के कैंप ऑफिस के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते पुटा के सदस्य।
  • वीसी ने की टीचरों से मुलाकात, जल्द शेड्यूल देने का वादा किया

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी टीचर्स एसोसिएशन (पुटा) ने कैरियर एडवांसमेंट स्कीम (कैस) को लेकर वाइस चांसलर कैंप ऑफिस पर धरना दिया। कोविड-19 के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद से वाइस चांसलर कैंप ऑफिस से ही काम कर रहे हैं और अभी तक सामान्य ऑफिस में उनका कामकाज शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

एडजेक्टिव ने सुबह इस मसले पर मीटिंग रखी हुई थी और मीटिंग के दौरान फैसला होने के बाद तुरंत ही उन्होंने धरना देने का निर्णय किया। टीचर्स को धरने से उठ कर जाने को कहा कि वाइस चांसलर मिलने का समय दे देंगे। लेकिन वह मौके पर ही डटे रहे और बाद में शाम को उनकी ऋषि के साथ सीनेट हॉल में मीटिंग हुई।

यहां पर उनको आश्वासन दिया कि एक्सपर्ट का समय मिलते ही सभी इंटरव्यू के शेड्यूल की सूची एसोसिएशन को सौंप दी जाएगी। सेक्रेटरी अमरजीत सिंह नवरा ने बताया कि यदि जल्द सूचियां उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई तो धरना फिर से दिया जाएगा और इस बार अनिश्चितकालीन होगा। मीटिंग के दौरान सातवां वेतन आयोग लागू कराने के लिए वाइस चांसलर को दखल देने के लिए कहा गया।

इसके साथ ही यूजीसी के एक नए नियम के तहत जिन टीचरों की प्रमोशन रुकी हुई है, उनके मसले को हल करने के लिए दखल करने को कहा गया है। टीचरों ने सीनेट के इलेक्शन कराने की डिमांड भी उठाई। उनका कहना था कि बाहर यह संदेश जो जा रहा है कि यूनिवर्सिटी की गवर्नेंस बॉडी इस समय नहीं है, यह संदेश अच्छा नहीं है।

उन्होंने सिंडिकेट की मीटिंग भी तुरंत बुलाने को कहा क्योंकि बहुत से टीचरों के रिटायरमेंट के फायदा को लेकर कुछ समस्याएं है जिस पर सिंडिकेट ही निर्णय कर सकती है। सीनेट और सिंडिकेट के मसले पर वाइस चांसलर ने खामोशी धारण कर रखी।

पुटा का आरोप है कि करियर एडवांसमेंट स्कीम के तहत होने वाले प्रमोशन का प्रोसेस शुरू ही नहीं किया जा रहा। अनलॉक 5 के बाद से लगातार यूनिवर्सिटी यह इंटरव्यू टाल रही है। जबकि अब सभी जगह फिजिकल इंटरव्यू भी शुरू हो गए हैं। टीचर्स एसोसिएशन ने इस बारे में वाइस चांसलर को कई बार इमेल किया है। पिछली बार भी वीसी एडजेक्टिव के साथ मीटिंग रखी लेकिन बाद में इसे स्थगित कर दिया।

एसोसिएशन का आरोप था कि वीसी बार-बार उनसे मुलाकात को टाल रहे हैं। मंगलवार की सुबह उन्होंने इस बारे में मीटिंग रखी हुई थी ताकि धरने का फैसला किया जा सके लेकिन पीयू प्रशासन की ओर से संदेश गया कि मीटिंग से पहले ही उनके पास कैस प्रमोशन के इंटरव्यू का शेड्यूल पहुंच जाएगा। करीब 63 टीचरों की कैस प्रमोशन रुकी हुई है।

जब देरी हुई तो एडजेक्टिव ने उसी समय धरने का फैसला किया और 12:00 बजे प्रेसिडेंट मृत्युंजय कुमार, सेक्रेटरी डॉ. अमरजीत सिंह नौरा और अन्य मेंबर धरना देने के लिए पहुंच गए। उनको शेड्यूल दिखाया गया लेकिन वह संतुष्ट नहीं थे। टीचर वाइस चांसलर से मिलने की डिमांड कर रहे थे। उनको दोपहर तीन बजे मुलाकात का समय दिया गया है। मीटिंग के बाद ही टीचरों ने धरना उठाया।

