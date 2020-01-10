पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Randhir Singh Golan Corona Infected MLA From Pundri Assembly Of Haryana, Admitted In Kovid Ward Of Government Hospital, Panchkula

कोरोना संक्रमण:हरियाणा के पुंडरी विधानसभा से विधायक रणधीर सिंह गोलन कोरोना संक्रमित,पंचकूला के सरकारी अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में हुए भर्ती

पंचकूला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुंडरी में करवाया था एमएलए रणधीर सिंह गोलन ने कोरोना टेस्ट

हरियाणा के पुंडरी विधानसभा के विधायक रणधीर सिंह गोलन कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जिसके बाद अब उन्हें पंचकूला के सेक्टर- 6 सिविल हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया है। रणधीर सिंह ने पुंडरी में अपने सैंपल टेस्ट करवाए थे, जिसकी रिपोर्ट आज उन्हें उनके पंचकूला के सेक्टर -12ए स्थित आवास पर मिली। जिसके तुरंत बाद वो पंचकूला के सेक्टर 6 नागरिक अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं । जहां डॉक्टरों द्वारा उनके अन्य टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं पंचकूला में आज 84 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। जबकि पंचकूला में मंगलवार को 4 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज़ों की मौत हो गई।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें