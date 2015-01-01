पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीजीआई की तैयारी:अब और बेहतर हो सकेगी पीजीआई व अन्य संस्थाओं में रिसर्च

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • दवाई के प्रभाव को जानने के लिए जानवरों की डिजिटल सब्सट्रैक्शन एंजियोग्राफी फैसिलिटी पीजीआई में शुरू

पोस्ट ग्रैजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट आफ मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (पीजीआईएमईआर) का एनिमल हाउस देश का पहला एनिमल हाउस है जहां पर जानवरों के लिए डेडीकेटेड डिजिटल सब्सट्रैक्शन एंजियोग्राफी (डीएसए) की सुविधा शुरू की गई है। इसकी मदद से दवाओं के पशु स्तर के ट्रायल बेहतर तरीके से और ज्यादा विश्वसनीय हो सकेंगे।

इंस्टिट्यूट का दावा है कि वे देश का पहला संस्थान है जहां पर यह सुविधा शुरू की गई है। यह सुविधा पीजीआई के एनिमल हाउस लैबोरेट्री में मिलेगी। करीब 8 से 10 करोड रुपए की यह मशीन पीजीआई ने ही अपने एनिमल हाउस को दी है ।

इससे पहले कई जगह पर एनिमल हाउस में एक्स-रे की फैसिलिटी है लेकिन डीएसए की फैसिलिटी कहीं नहीं है। वर्किंग हालत में पुरानी मशीन को इंस्टीट्यूट ने एनिमल हाउस को दिया है ताकि रिसर्च और बेहतर तरीके से हो सके। डीएसए के जरिए यह पता लगाना संभव है कि रिसर्च के लिए इंसर्ट की दवा टारगेट तक पहुंची है या नहीं। इसकी मदद से ना सिर्फ दवाओं का ट्रायल हो सकेगा बल्कि इंटरवेंशनल रेडियोलॉजिस्ट भी इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। ब्रेन, लिवर, किडनी व अन्य अंगों पर दवा का स्पष्ट प्रभाव देखना संभव होगा।

डिपार्टमेंट के प्रमुख प्रो. संधू ने बताया कि डीएसए असल में एक सोफिस्टिकेटेड डिजिटल एक्स-रे एमिटिंग मशीन है जिसकी मदद से नाडियों की प्रसिजन एवोल्यूशन संभव है। इस मशीन की मदद से हड्डियां दिखाई नहीं देती और सभी नाड़ियों को स्पष्ट देखना संभव होता है।

  • देश का पहला संस्थान जहां पर जानवरों के लिए यह फैसिलिटी होगी, इंसानों से पहले जानवरों पर होता है दवा का ट्रायल

साइड इफेक्ट का भी पता लग सकेगा...

प्रो. संधू ने बताया कि इंसानों पर उपयोग करने से पहले हर दवा का पहले पशुओं पर ट्रायल होता है। अब आसानी से इसके साइड इफेक्ट बेहतर तरीके से पता लग सकेंगे। इसके अलावा कई तरह के एक्सपेरिमेंट भी अब बेहतर हो सकेंगे।

इन ट्रायल के लिए पशुओं को एक निश्चित माहौल में रखना होता है और एथिक्स कमेटी इसके लिए परमिशन देती है। पीजीआई में भेड़, खरगोश, सूअर व चूहे की अलग-अलग किस्मों पर रिसर्च होती है।

