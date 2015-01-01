पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:सांस संबंधी बीमारियां भारत में छुपी हुई महामारी

चंडीगढ़29 मिनट पहले
  • सीओपीडी ऐसे लोगों को हो सकता है जो लंबे समय तक रसायनों, धूल या धुएं व चूल्हे पर काम करते रहे हैं

फेफड़ों के खराब होने से संबंधित करोनिक आब्सट्रक्टिव पलमोनेरी डिजीज (सीओपीडी) के बारे में जागरूकता पैदा करने के लिए एक निजी हॉस्पिटल के डाॅक्टरों की एक टीम ने इस रोग से संबंधित कई तथ्यों और काल्पनिक बातों के बारे में जानकारी दी। फेफड़ों के विशेषज्ञ सीनियर सलाहाकार डॉ. एस.गुप्ता व सीनियर मेडिसन कंस्लटेंट डाॅ. सुमित जैन मौजूद थे।

उन्होंने बताया कि पूरी दुनिया में लाखों लोग सीओपीडी रोगों से पीड़ित हैं, जिनमें एमफिसिमा, सोजिश, न ठीक होने वाला दमा तथा सोजिश के कुछ अन्य लक्षण शामिल हैं। करोनिक आब्सट्रक्टिव पलमोनेरी डिजीज (सीओपीडी) फेफड़ों संबंधी सभी बीमारियों के लिए प्रयोग किया जाने वाला आम नाम है। इस बीमारी की पहचान सांस लेने में तकलीफ से होती है।

करोनिक आब्सट्रक्टिव पलमोनेरी डिजीज (सीओपीडी) रोग तथा इसके इलाज पर प्रकाश डालते हुए फेफड़ों संबंधी सीनियर सलाहाकार डाॅ. एसके गुप्ता ने कहा कि दिल की बीमारियां तथा कैंसर के बाद सीओपीडी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा लोगों की मौत का कारण बनता है। ज्यादातर लोग सांस लेने में तकलीफ व खांसी को अपनी बढ़ती उम्र से जोड़ लेते हैं।

हो सकता है कि इस बीमारी के शुरूआती दौर में आपको इसके लक्षणों के बारे पता न लगे। सीओपीडी रोग कई वर्षों तक बगैर लक्षणों से भी रह सकता है। जब यह रोग बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है, उस समय आपको इसके लक्षण देखने को मिलते हैं। इसकी पहचान फेफड़ों के अंदर और बाहर हवा के दौरे में रूकावट से होती है, जिससे सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

इस रोग से पीड़ित हर कोई नहीं, लेकिन ज्यादातर (90 प्रतिशत) लोग ऐसे होते हैं, जो कि धूम्रपान करते हैं। सीओपीडी ऐसे लोगों को भी हो सकता है, जो लंबे समय तक फेफड़ों के लिए खतरनाक हालात जैसे रसायनों, धूल या धुएं में तथा चूल्हे के सामने काम करते रहे हैं।

