ऑनलाइन सामान में धोखाधड़ी:रिटायर्ड बैंक मैनेजर ने ऑनलाइन मंगवाया था, 13 हजार रुपए का मोबाइल, बॉक्स में निकला साबुन

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
  • मोहाली के सेक्टर-6 के निवासी के साथ ठगी, केस दर्ज

शहर में ऑनलाइन ठगी के केस दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन सामान बेचने वाली कई कंपनियाें के कर्मचारी ही अंदर खाते खुद ऐसा काम कर रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला अब फेज-एक पुलिस स्टेशन के अधीन आया है। फेस-6 के एक रिटायर्ड बैंकर ने एक साइट पर ऑनलाइन 13 हजार रुपए के मोबाइल की बुकिंग की। लेकिन उनके घर डिलीवर हुआ बाबा रामदेव की पतंजलि कंपनी का 10 रुपए वाला साबुन।

इसको लेकर राकेश शर्मा ने पुलिस को शिकायत दे दी है। एसएसओ फेज-एक पुलिस स्टेशन इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। पता लगाया जा रहा है कि मोबाइल की जगह साबुन सेलर ने भेजा था या फिर यह काम डिलीवरी ब्वॉय ने किया।

राकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि वे एसबीआई बैंक से बतौर मैनेजर सेवानिवृत हुए हैं। त्योहारों के सीजन में उन्होंने अमेजन की साइट पर जाकर कुछ दिन पहले ₹13 हजार रुपए का एक मोबाइल बुक करवाया। बाकायदा इसकी पूरी पेमेंट भी क्रेडिट कार्ड से की थी।

गत दिनों उनके घर में जब डिलीवरी ब्वॉय मोबाइल की डिलीवरी लेकर आया तो बॉक्स में से मोबाइल की जगह पतंजलि कंपनी का बर्तन धोने वाला ₹10 रुपए का साबुन निकला। उन्होंने कंपनी के साइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन शिकायत की वहां से कोई रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला तो उन्होंने फेज एक पुलिस स्टेशन में कंपनी के खिलाफ शिकायत दे दी।

डिलीवरी ब्वॉय के सामने खोला था बॉक्स, पुलिस के सामने मुकर गया...

पीड़ित ने बताया कि जिस दिन डिलीवरी ब्वॉय उनके घर आया था तब उन्होंने उसके सामने ही मोबाइल का बॉक्स खोला। बॉक्स तो मोबाइल का था, मगर अंदर मोबाइल नहीं था। उन्होंने बताया कि बॉक्स के पीछे जो टेप लगी थी, वह दोनों तरफ से काली हो रखी थी। उसे देखने से लग रहा था कि किसी ने बॉक्स खोला था फिर दोबारा बंद कर दिया।

जब पुलिस में उन्होंने शिकायत दी तो डिलीवरी ब्वॉय मुकर गया कि उसके सामने बॉक्स नहीं खोला था और न ही उसे साबुन के बारे में पता है। डिलीवरी वाले को यह नहीं पता था कि उनकी बेटी ने उस समय मोबाइल में वीडियो बना ली थी जब उसके सामने बॉक्स से साबुन निकला था।

पुलिस के पास बॉक्स से मोबाइल की जगह साबुन निकलने को लेकर शिकायत आई है। पुलिस मामले में दोनों पक्षों के बयान दर्ज कर रही है। मनफूल सिंह एसएचओ फेज-1 पुलिस स्टेशन

