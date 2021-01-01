पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:सेक्टर-17 परेड ग्राउंड के आसपास की सड़कें बंद रहेंगी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
परेड - Dainik Bhaskar
परेड
  • ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर के रूट में किया बदलाव, यहां जाने से बचें...

72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर सेक्टर-17 स्थित परेड ग्राउंड में आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रम के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर के रूट में बदलाव किया है। परेड ग्राउंड और उसके आसपास के क्षेत्र में सुबह 6:30 बजे के बाद से कार्यक्रम समाप्त होने तक यातायात रूट में बदलाव रहेगा।

सेक्टर-16/17/22/23 से सेक्टर-22/ए गुरदयाल सिंह पेट्रोल पंप के समीप छोटे चौक व सेक्टर-16/17 डिवाइडिंग रोड से जन मार्ग सेक्टर-16/17/22/23 चौक तक और सेक्टर-17 पुरानी कोर्ट से सेक्टर-17 के पीछे शिवालिक होटल तक परेड ग्राउंड तक पहुंचने का मार्ग गणतंत्र दिवस की सुबह 6:30 बजे से कार्यक्रम समाप्त होने तक बंद रहेगा।

इन जगहों पर रहेगा यातायात में बदलाव...
परेड ग्राउंड जाने के लिए आईएसबीटी चौक से 17/18 लाइट पॉइंट की तरफ से जाएं। सेक्टर-22ए के बाजार में दुकानों के सामने पार्किंग में सुबह किसी भी सामान्य पार्किंग की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। सेक्टर-17/18 लाइट पॉइंट, अरोमा लाइट पॉइंट, सेक्टर 18/19 से आने वाले ट्रैफिक को डायवर्ट करके ट्रैफिक को आईएसबीटी सेक्टर-17 चौक की तरफ सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 11.30 बजे तक मोड़ा जाएगा।

एट होम में भी रूट बदलाव| पंजाब और हरियाणा राजभवन में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के अवसर पर लोगों की सहूलियत के लिए अस्थाई रूप से रूट बदलाव किया गया है। सेक्टर-5,6,7,8 के गोल चक्कर के पंजाब राजभवन के सामने सड़क व चंडीगढ़ गोल्फ क्लब के पास विज्ञान पथ और सुखना पथ की टी पॉइंट को दोपहर बाद 3:30 बजे से समारोह समाप्ति तक आम जनता के लिए बंद किया गया है।

डीएसपी ईस्ट गुरमुख सिंह को मिला पुलिस मेडल
यूटी पुलिस में 1989 बैच में बतौर एसआई जॉइन करने वाले डीएसपी गुरमुख सिंह को पुलिस मेडल दिया जा रहा है। उनकी उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के चलते यह मेडल दिया जा रहा है। गुरमुख सिंह चंडीगढ़ पुलिस में बतौर एसआई भर्ती हुए थे। वे चंडीगढ़ के बड़े केसों पर काम कर चुके हैं। तनिष्क शोरूम में हुई डकैती केस को सॉल्व करने में भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाई थी।

