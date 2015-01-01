पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेक के बाहर कर्मियों का प्रदर्शन:कहा- आउटसोर्स कर्मियों का शोषण कर रहे ठेकेदार, प्रशासन करे कार्रवाई

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
पेक के बाहर मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते कर्मचारी।

कोर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी इम्प्लॉइज एंड वर्कर्ज यूटी की अगुवाई में मंगलवार को पेक में कर्मचारियों ने पुतला फूंककर प्रदर्शन किया। कमेटी के प्रधान सतिंदर सिंह, महासचिव राकेश कुमार, चेयरमैन अनिल कुमार और पैटर्न शाम लाल घावरी ने कर्मचारियों की मांगों पर ध्यान न देने के लिए प्रशासन की निंदा की। पेक मुलाजिमों ने अपने इंस्टीट्यूट की डिमांड भी उठाई।

उनका कहना था कि आउटसोर्स का ठेकेदार बदल गया है और नया ठेकेदार मुलाजिमों को काम पर रखने के लिए उनका आर्थिक शोषण कर रहा है। इसका हल निकाला जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने डायरेक्टर के आगे डिमांड रखी। आउटसोर्स के जरिए मुलाजिम रखने के मामले में हर जगह आर्थिक शोषण के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे ही मामलों के कारण मुलाजिम यूनियन 28 नवंबर तक सभी विभागों में चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के विरोध में पुतले फूंक प्रदर्शन कर रही है।

कर्मचारियों का आर्थिक शोषण रोकने, मिड डे मील और आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को दिवाली से पहले सैलरी देने और रुके वेतन का भुगतान करने, बराबर काम के लिए बराबर वेतन देने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लागू किए जाने की मांग कर्मचारियों ने उठाई।

