अवेयरनेस:महिलाओं को मेंसट्रुअल हेल्थ और हाइजीन के प्रति किया जागरुक; बांटे सेनिटरी पैड्स और बेबी किट्स

इस दौरान डिस्ट्रिक्ट प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर सुखदीप सिंह,सीडीपीओ अरविंदर कौर, फाउंडेशन के ऑफिस बेयरर्स जिनमें चेयरमैन शालिनी बागड़ी,प्रेसिडेंट रुचि सेखरी,वाइस प्रेसिडेंट गीता शर्मा और सदस्य सविता पुरी व मोहित दहिया शामिल थे।
एमआईडब्लयु फाउंडेशन चंडीगढ़ ने सोशल सिक्योरिटी विमन और चाइल्ड वेल्फेयर डिपार्टमेंट पंजाब के साथ मिलकर मेंसट्रुअल हेल्थ और हाइजीन को लेकर एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया।

इस इवेंट में फाउंडेशन की प्रेसिडेंट रुचि सेखरी ने महिलाओं को बेहतरीन मेंसट्रुअल हेल्थ और हाइजीन को लेकर अवेयर किया। इस मौके पर महिलाओं को करीब 500 सेनिटरी पैकेट और नव जन्मे बच्चों को 200 बेबी किट्स दी गईं।

