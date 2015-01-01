पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Schedule Of Test For Shortlisted Stenographer And Computer Typing Candidates Released In Punjab University.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी:शॉर्टलिस्टेड स्टेनोग्राफर और कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग उम्मीदवारों के दिसंबर में होंगे टेस्ट, शेड्यूल जारी

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने शेष रह गए उम्मीदवारों के टेस्ट जल्द करवाने के लिए कहा था।
  • स्टेनो के लिए पांच दिसंबर को स्टेनोग्राफी टेस्ट होंगे जबकि क्लर्कों के लिए 6 व 12 से 14 दिसंबर को कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग के टेस्ट होंगे

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में शॉर्टलिस्टेड स्टेनोग्राफर और कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग उम्मीदवारों के टेस्ट का शेड्यूल जारी हो गया है। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने शेष रह गए उम्मीदवारों के टेस्ट जल्द करवाने के लिए कहा था।

इसके बाद ये फैसला लिया गया है कि ये टेस्ट दिसंबर में होंगे। स्टेनो के लिए पांच दिसंबर को स्टेनोग्राफी टेस्ट होंगे जबकि क्लर्कों के लिए 6 व 12 से 14 दिसंबर को कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग के टेस्ट होंगे।

पीयू के चीफ कोआर्डिनेटर संजीव पुरी ने प्रशासक के एडवाइजर मनोज परिदा को इसकी जानकारी दी है। टेस्ट का सेंटर सेक्टर 25 स्थित यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी में होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें