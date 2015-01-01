पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवेयरनेस कैंपेन:स्कूल स्टूडेंट्स ने शहरवासियों को रैली के माध्यम से प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने की अपील की

चंडीगढ़42 मिनट पहले
इको क्लब इंचार्ज सुनीता ने बताया कि प्रशासन के नियमों के अनुसार कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा और ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने को लेकर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
  • गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स मॉडल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सेक्टर-20 में एंटी क्रैकर दिवाली और ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने को लेकर शपथ समारोह किया

कोविड 19 को फैलने से रोकने के लिए चंडीगढ़ में पटाखों की सेल और परचेज के अलावा उन्हें फोड़ने पर प्रशासन ने रोक लगा दी है। इसलिए अब शहर के लोगों को पटाखे फोड़ने के दुष्प्रभावों से अवगत करवाया जा रहा है। ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए शहर के स्कूलों में कई तरह के कार्यक्रम करवाए जा रहे हैं। कोई ऑनलाइन तो कोई ऑफलाइन कार्यक्रम करवा रहा है।

इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स मॉडल सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सेक्टर-20 में एंटी क्रैकर दिवाली और ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने को लेकर शपथ समारोह किया गया। इसके साथ ही एक जागरूकता रैली भी आयोजित की गई। इको क्लब इंचार्ज सुनीता ने बताया कि प्रशासन के नियमों के अनुसार कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा और ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने को लेकर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स के अलावा टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ भी भाग ले रही हैं। रैली के माध्यम से स्थानीय लोगों से भी प्रदूषण मुक्त दिवाली मनाने की अपील की गई है।

