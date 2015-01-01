पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या के समाधान की तैयारी:सेक्टर-8 में बिजली वायर अंडरग्राउंड करने का काम इस माह होगा शुरू

चंडीगढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक लाइन में फॉल्ट आने पर सप्लाई दूसरी लाइन से होने लगेगी

(राजबीर सिंह राणा) सेक्टर-8 में गर्मियों और बरसात के सीजन में आंधी-तूफान चलने से बिजली गुल होने की समस्या नहीं रहेगी। एक लाइन में फॉल्सेट आने पर भी बिजली सप्लाई दूसरी लाइन से होने लगेगी। सेक्टर 8 में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत बिजली वायर अंडर ग्राउंड करने का काम नवंबर माह के अंत में भंवरिया इंफ्रा प्रोजेक्ट करवाने लगेगी।

कंपनी द्वारा अंडर ग्राउंड बिछाई जाने वाली वायर की मध्यप्रदेश की फैक्टरी से टेस्ट करवाई जा चुकी है। इस काम का टेंडर 17.54 करोड़ में भंवारिया कंपनी को जुलाई महीने में अलॉट हुआ था। सेक्टर-8 में कोई भी पीसीसी(पलेन सीमेंट कंक्रीट) बिजली का पोल नजर नहीं आएगा। ऐसे सभी 172 प्लेन सीमेंट कंक्रीट पोल को 6 मीटर के जीआई (गैल्वेनाइज्ड आयरन) पोल में चेंज किया जाएगा।

सेक्टर में किसी भी जगह ओवर हेड बिजली की वायर नहीं दिखेगी, सभी वायर को अंडर ग्राउंड किया जाएगा। ऐसे में तेज बरसात होने , आंधी तूफान चलने से पेड़ों के गिरने से भी बिजली वायर टूटने का खतरा नहीं रहेगा। बिजली की एचटी (हाई टेंशन) और एलटी (लो टेंशन)वायर को अंडर ग्राउंड कर दिया जाएगा। घरों तक सप्लाई होने वाली एलटी लाइन के 62 मेन फीडर के पोल भी पीसीसी की जगह जीआई किए जाएंगे और डबल सोर्स से सप्लाई दी जाएगी।

यानि एक 33 केवीए सब स्टेशन से सेक्टर के 11 केवीए इनडोर सब स्टेशन को होने वाली सप्लाई में फॉल्ट आ गया तो भी सेक्टर मे बिजली गुल की समस्या नहीं रहेगी। क्योंकि दूसरे एरिया के 33 केवीए सब स्टेशन से भी सेक्टर के 11 केवीए इनडोर सब स्टेशन से जुड़े 62 मेन फीडर को जोड़ा जाएगा।

सेक्टर के 6 इनडोर 11 केवी सब स्टेशन से एलटी लाइन के जरिए बिजली सप्लाई होती है। इन सभी 6 इनडोर सब स्टेशन के अंदर लगे आयल ट्रांसफार्मर वीसीबी आईसी,वीसीबी ओजी, वीसीबी कपलर को चेंज किया जाएगा। यह काम भंवारिया इंफ्रा कंपनी द्वारा करवाया जाएगा।

18 करोड़ का टेंडर जनवरी में किया था काॅल...
प्रशासन के इलेक्ट्रिकल विंग ने सेक्टर 8 में बिजली वायर अंडर ग्राउंड करने के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट का 18 करोड़ का टेंडर जनवरी माह में काॅल किया। इसकी टेक्निकल बिड फरवरी माह में खोली गई। इसमें चार कंपनियां आई।लेकिन फाइनेंशियल बिड खोलने के योग्य तीन कंपनी रही।फाइनेंशियल बिड में भंवारिया इंफ्रा लोएस्ट वन 17.54 करोड़ रही।

इस कंपनी को जुलाई माह में लैटर ऑफ इनटेंट जारी किया। इलेक्ट्रिकल डिपार्टमेंट के सुपरिंटेंडिंग इंजीनियर रणजीत सिंह का कहना है कि सेक्टर 8 में अंडर ग्राउंड वायर करने के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट पर काम इसी माह के अंत तक होने लगेगा। अंडर ग्राउंड बिछाई जाने वाली वायर की मार्का कंपनी की फैक्टरी से टेस्ट करवाई जा चुकी हैं। वहां से वायर सप्लाई के कंपनी द्वारा ऑर्डर दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें