सख्ती:कई अकाली-कांग्रेसी नेताओं और तस्कर गुरदीप जैसों से छिन सकती है सिक्योरिटी

गुरदीप।
  • सिक्योरिटी को लेकर पंजाब पुलिस करेगी पाॅलिसी में संशोधन
  • एडीजीपी सिक्योरिटी की अध्यक्षता में बनेगी कमेटी, संशोधन के बाद फर्जी सुरक्षा नहीं ले पाएंगे
  • बेवजह सिक्योरिटी लेकर घूम रहे लोगों की बनेगी लिस्ट

(सुखबीर सिंह बाजवा)
सूबा सरकार द्वारा दी गई पुलिस सिक्योरिटी का कुछ लोग गलत इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले ही हेरोइन और हथियारों की तस्करी में पूर्व सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणाे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद भी ऐसा ही खुलासा हुआ है। इसलिए लोगों को सिक्योरिटी देने को लेकर पुलिस अपनी पॉलिसी में संशोधन करेगी। इसके लिए जल्द एडीजीपी सिक्योरिटी की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा। यह कमेटी किसी भी व्यक्ति विशेष, राजनेता या अभिनेता को दी जाने वाली सिक्योरिटी के लिए मौजूदा नियमों का पूरा आकलन करेगी, उसके बाद कमेटी मौजूदा नियमों में संशोधन करके नए नियम तय करेगी और उसके बाद सिक्योरिटी दिए जाने को लेकर नई पॉलिसी जारी करेगी। इस पॉलिसी में नियमों पर जिन लोगों के आवेदन इंटेलिजेंस और खुफिया एजेंसियों की रिपोर्ट पर खरे उतरेंगे, केवल उन्हीं लोगों को सिक्योरिटी दी जाएगी। पॉलिसी बन जाने के बाद इसे मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से मंजूर करवाया जाएगा और अगर सीएम द्वारा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया तो उनकी मंजूरी के तुरंत बाद इसे लागू कर दिया जाएगा।

संशोधन की इसलिए पड़ी जरूरत
नियमों में संशोधन इसलिए भी किया जा रहा है क्योंकि मौजूदा समय में बहुत से ऐसे लोगों को सिक्योरिटी उपलब्ध करा दी गई, जिनको बहुत अधिक जरूरत भी नहीं थी। बहुत से लोगों ने राजनेताओं की सिफारिश लेकर केवल स्टेट्स सिंबल के लिए ही सिक्योरिटी ले रखी है ताकि जनता में उनका दबदबा बना रहे। सरपंच राणो का मामला भी उनमें से एक है। इसी के मद्देनजर सरकार ने नियमों में संशोधन कर सिक्योरिटी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सख्ती करने का फैसला किया है।

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेताओं के पास नहीं है कोई सिक्योरिटी...

विभिन्न जिलों में कांग्रेस और अकाली नेताओं के पास सिक्योरिटी के लिए कर्मचारी उपलब्ध हैं, जबकि इन सभी नेताओं को जानमाल का कोई खतरा नहीं है। जबकि आम आदमी पार्टी के नेताओं के पास कोई सिक्योरिटी नहीं है। यह भी बताया जाता है कि सूबे में अकाली नेताओं के पास अधिक सिक्योरिटी है। इसलिए रिव्यू के बाद विभिन्न अकाली और कांग्रेस नेताओं की सिक्योरिटी छिन सकती है।

देखा जाएगा, किसकी सिफारिश पर दी सुरक्षा
लोगों को उपलब्ध सिक्योरिटी के रिव्यू के बाद ऐसे कुछ लोगों से सिक्योरिटी वापस ली जाएगी, जिन्होंने केवल स्टेट्स सिंबल के लिए ही ले रखी है। यह भी देखा जाएगा कि किन नियमों का हवाला देकर सिक्योरिटी ली थी। अगर व्यक्ति पात्र नहीं था तो किस नेता या अफसर की सिफारिश पर सिक्योरिटी दी गई।

स्टेटस सिंबल के लिए अब सुरक्षा ले पाना नहीं होगा आसान...
पुलिस विभाग ने सिक्योरिटी लेकर घूम रहे लोगों की लिस्ट बनानी शुरू कर दी है। लिस्ट तैयार होने पर सिक्योरिटी रिव्यू होगा कि क्या सच में संबंधित व्यक्ति को सिक्योरिटी की जरूरत है या केवल दिखावे के लिए ही सिक्योरिटी ले रखी है।

150 कर्मचारी विभिन्न जिलों में लिए जा सकते हैं वापस... सूत्रों के मुताबिक सिक्योरिटी रिव्यू होने पर 150 से अधिक पुलिस कर्मी वापस लिए जा सकते हैं। ये विभन्न जिलों में लोगों की सिक्योरिटी में तैनात हैं। कई बार पुलिस विभाग को कर्मचारियों की कमी खलती रहती है। हालांकि सरकार समय समय पर सिक्योरिटी को रिव्यू करती रहती है, लेकिन अब सरकार ने सख्ती करने का फैसला किया है।


