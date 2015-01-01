पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सोसायटी के ताले टूटे देख जीएम को बुलाया, चाेर अंदर ही बैठा था

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर-16 में उम्मीद सोसायटी के किसी ने ताले तोड़ दिए। रात को पेट्रोलिंग कर रही पुलिस ने ताले टूटे हुए देखे और जनरल मैनेजर को मौके पर बुलाया। पुलिस अंदर गई तो पाया कि एक युवक अंदर है, जिसके बाद जीएम की शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

आरोपी की पहचान सेक्टर-52 के रहने वाले 20 साल के शंकर के रूप में हुई है। घटना वीरवार तड़के की है जब पुलिस ने उम्मीद सोसायटी के ताले टूटे हुए देखे थे। पुलिस के मुताबिक इससे दो दिन पहले भी ताले टूटे हुए थे और इस संबंध में उम्मीद सोसायटी के जीएम की तरफ से शिकायत दी गई थी। इसी आधार पर पुलिस ने रात को चेकिंग कर रही थी। जिस दौरान ताले टूटे हुए पाए गए।

प्लॉट का ताला तोड़कर सामान चोरी...

एक अन्य मामले में इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज दो के रहने वाले अमित सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि किसी ने उनके प्लॉट के ताले तोड़कर अंदर से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान चोरी कर लिया। मामले में सेक्टर-31 थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

बताया गया कि घटना देर रात की है जब कोई ताला तोड़कर सामान चोरी कर ले गया। अब पुलिस एरिया में लगे हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाल रही है ताकि आरोपी को पकड़ा जा सके।

