  • SGPC Head And Members Staged A Dharna In Front Of Chief Minister Punjab's Kothi, No Agency Got A Clue

धरना प्रदर्शन:एसजीपीसी प्रधान ने सदस्यों साथ मिलकर मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब की कोठी के आगे धरना दिया, किसी एजेंसी को भनक नहीं लगी

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
एसजीपीसी प्रधान ने कमेटी सदस्यों के साथ सीएम कोठी के सामने धरना दिया।
  • धरना देने वालों ने कहा- एसजीपीसी कर्मचारियों पर तलवारों से हमला करने वालों पर केस दर्ज हो

आज शुक्रवार को एसजीपीसी के प्रधान ने कमेटी सदस्यों के साथ मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की सरकारी कोठी के सामने सुबह धरना दिया। सबसे बड़ी बात तो यह रही कि इस धरने की भनक किसी भी एजेंसी या पुलिस को नहीं लगी।

सीएम कोठी के सामने धरना देते एसजीपीसी सदस्य
सीएम कोठी के सामने धरना देते एसजीपीसी सदस्य

शिरोमणि गुरूद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी प्रधान गोविंद सिंह लौंगोवाल ने अपने साथ बड़ी संख्या में शिरोमणि कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ सीएम की कोठी के सामने धरना दिया। इस धरने की खबर किसी खुफिया एजेंसी और न चंडीगढ़ पुलिस को लगी।

आज धरने की खबर किसी को नहीं लगी
आज धरने की खबर किसी को नहीं लगी

मुख्यमंत्री की कोठी के सामने आधे घंटे धरना देने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी को शिरोमणि कमेटी के सदस्यों ने मांगपत्र सौंपा। इस मांगपत्र में एसजीपीसी सदस्यों ने लिखा है कि शिरोमणि कमेटी के कॉम्प्लेक्स के अंदर गैरकानूनी धरना देने वाले एवं कमेटी कर्मचारियों पर तलवारों से हमला करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाए। इसके अलावा शिरोमणि कमेटी के लोगों के खिलाफ झुठे दर्ज किए गए मुकदमों को खारिज किया जाए।

एसजीपीसी प्रधान ने कहा हमला करने वालों पर मामले दर्ज हों
एसजीपीसी प्रधान ने कहा हमला करने वालों पर मामले दर्ज हों
