भगवान वाल्मीकि प्रकट दिवस:डीसी से मिली परमिशन तो ढोल व बाजे के साथ निकाली शोभा यात्रा

चंडीगढ़22 मिनट पहले
सेक्टर 52 से शुरू होकर सेक्टर 43,44,34,गुरुद्वारा चौक, सेक्टर 35 लाइट प्वाइंट से होते हुए अरोमा लाइट प्वाइंट से पहुंचकर सेक्टर 22,23 मार्केट,सेक्टर 24 मार्केट,सराय भवन पहुंची और फिर सेक्टर 25 पहुंचते ही जनसमूह में बदल गई।  
  • चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस के प्रधान प्रदीप छाबड़ा इस मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि जबकि चेयरमैन सफ़ाई कर्मचारी आयोग,पंजाब सरकार गेजा राम वाल्मीकि वशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर पहुंचे

भगवान वाल्मीकि के प्रकट दिवस के मौके पर शुक्रवार को भगवान वाल्मीकि मंदिर ,सेक्टर 52 से भगवान वाल्मीकि शोभा यात्रा निकाली गई। शोभा यात्रा ढोल व बाजे के साथ सेक्टर 52 से शुरू होकर सेक्टर 43,44,34,गुरुद्वारा चौक, सेक्टर 35 लाइट प्वाइंट से होते हुए अरोमा लाइट प्वाइंट से पहुंचकर सेक्टर 22,23 मार्केट,सेक्टर 24 मार्केट,सराय भवन पहुंची और फिर सेक्टर 25 पहुंचते ही जनसमूह में बदल गई।

चंडीगढ़ कांग्रेस के प्रधान प्रदीप छाबड़ा इस मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि जबकि चेयरमैन सफ़ाई कर्मचारी आयोग,पंजाब सरकार गेजा राम वाल्मीकि वशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर पहुंचे। इस कार्यक्रम में चंडीगढ़ के पूर्व मेयर हरफ़ूल चंद कल्याण भी पहुंचे। कई सेक्टरों मे शोभा यात्रा का स्वागत प्रसाद और फलों से किया गया। शोभा यात्रा में चंडीगढ़ वाल्मीकि समाज के लोग व अलग अलग धार्मिक,राजनीतिक संगठन के पदाधिकारी हजारों की संख्या में पहुंचे।l सभी वक्ताओं ने भगवान वाल्मीकि की शिक्षाओं पर आधारित अपने अपने वक्तव्य में समाज से बुराई खत्म करने ले लिए एवं बच्चों को शिक्षा की ओर प्रेरित करने का आग्रह किया।

इससे पहले चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने भगवान वाल्मीकि के प्रकट दिवस पर शोभा यात्रा निकालने की अनुमति नहीं दी। जिसके विरोध में महिलाएं कलश लेकर कीर्तन करती हुईं डीसी ऑफिस के सामने आ बैठीं थीं। महिलाओं ने बताया था कि वाल्मिकी समाज मंगलवार रात से ही अनुमति का इंतजार कर रहा था। लेकिन बुधवार को जब अनुमति नहीं मिली तो उन्हें डीसी के दफ्तर का घेराव करना पड़ा। उन्होंने कहा था कि अब वे परमिशन लेकर ही वापस जाएंगी जिसके बाद डीसी को परमिशन देनी पड़ी थी।

