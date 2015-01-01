पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मायूस दुकानदार:आईएसबीटी के सामने लगी अवैध रेहड़ियों के खिलाफ दुकानदारों ने की सीटीयू और नगर निगम से शिकायत

चंडीगढ़11 मिनट पहले
आईएसबीटी पर बसों की आवाजाही पूरा दिन व रात को रहती है। ऐसे में यह रेहड़ी वाले हर समय सड़क के पास अपना बिजनेस करते रहते हैं।
  • 24 घंटे यह रेहड़ी वाले रोड पर खुलेआम अपना बिजनेस चला रहे हैं और इन्हें रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है
  • दुकानदारों ने आरोप लगाया है कि यह सबकुछ पुलिस की मिलीभगत से चल रहा है

काफी समय के बाद ही सही लेकिन इंटर स्टेट बस टर्मिनस (आईएसबीटी) सेक्टर 43 में अब लोगों की आवाजाही बढ़ने लगी है। आईएसबीटी में दुकानें खुलना शुरू हो गई हैं लेकिन अब इन दुकानदारों ने मिलकर सीटीयू और नगर निगम से शिकायत की है कि पहले कोरोना की वजह से उनका बिजनेस प्रभावित हुआ और अब रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों की वजह से हो रहा है क्योंकि बस स्टैंड के सामने मेनरोड पर कई सारे रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले बैठ गए हैं। 24 घंटे यह रेहड़ी वाले रोड पर खुलेआम अपना बिजनेस चला रहे हैं और इन्हें रोकने वाला कोई नहीं है। दुकानदारों ने आरोप लगाया है कि यह सबकुछ पुलिस की मिलीभगत से चल रहा है।

रेहड़ी वही लेकिन दिन व रात में बदल जाता बिजनेस
आईएसबीटी पर बसों की आवाजाही पूरा दिन व रात को रहती है। ऐसे में यह रेहड़ी वाले हर समय सड़क के पास अपना बिजनेस करते रहते हैं। अगर दिन में कोई छोले भटूरे बेच रहा है तो रात को उसी रेहड़ी पर कोई अन्य व्यक्ति अंडे बेच रहा होता है। ऐसा नहीं कि आईएसबीटी पर मौजूद पुलिस चौकी को इसकी जानकारी नहीं लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी आंखें मूंद रखी हैं। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि यह रेहड़ी वाले पूरी तरह से गैरकानूनी तौर पर बैठे हैं और बस स्टैंड के मेनगेट के सामने इन लोगों की मौजूदगी की वजह से उनका बिजनेस प्रभावित हो रहा है। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि वह हर महीने सीटीयू को लाखों रुपए किराया देते हैं बावजूद इसके सीटीयू उनकी मदद नहीं कर रहा। ग्राहक दुकान पर आता नहीं और बाहर रेहड़ी वालों से खा-पीकर चला जाता है। रेहड़ी वालों की वजह से हर समय मेनगेट के सामने भीड़ रहती है और गंदगी बनी रहती है। अगर रेहड़ी वाले नहीं हटे तो वह दुकानें छोड़ देंगे और सीटीयू को भी लाखों रुपए का नुकसान होगा।

