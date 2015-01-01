पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Sidhu Again In Discussion With CM Captain's Lunch Diplomacy, Preparing To Give Big Responsibility In Government

कैबिनेट में फेरबदल की सुगबुगाहट:सीएम कैप्टन की लंच डिप्लोमेसी से सिद्धू फिर चर्चा में, सरकार में बड़ी जिम्मेदारी देने की तैयारी

चंडीगढ़
  • कैप्टन के घर आज सिद्धू को लंच का न्योता,

पूर्व मंत्री व कांग्रेस नेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू को सरकार में दोबारा शामिल करने के संकेतों से सियासी गलियारों में सुगबुगाहट तेज हो गई है। ताजा घटनाक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने सिद्धू को 25 नवंबर बुधवार को लंच पर बुलाया है। सीएम ने इस संबंध में एक ट्वीट भी किया है, जिसमें इस बात का जिक्र किया गया है। सिद्धू डेढ़ साल से ज्यादा समय से सक्रिय नहीं हैं।

हालांकि, इस ट्वीट में स्टेट और देश की राजनीति पर चर्चा के लिए लिखा गया है, लेकिन ट्वीट के तुरंत बाद पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में उनके पार्टी व सरकार में सक्रिय होने की चर्चाएं आरंभ हो गई हैं। पार्टी सूत्रों के मुताबिक 27 नवंबर के बाद सिद्धू को लेकर कोई बड़ी घोषणा हो सकती है। सिद्धू की फिर सक्रियता से रावत की यह बात कुछ हद तक सही होती दिखाई दे रही है।

अब पार्टी के सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं की नजरें बुधवार को होने वाली सिद्धू और कैप्टन की मुलाकात पर टिकी हैं कि आखिर कैप्टन की लंच डिप्लोमेसी में कैप्टन सिद्धू के संबंध में क्या कोई बड़ा फैसला लेते या केवल लंच पर केवल राज्य के हालातों पर ही चर्चा करते हैं।

हरीश रावत कर चुके हैं हाईकमान से सिफारिश

पार्टी मामलों के प्रभारी सिद्धू से बातचीत करने के बाद पार्टी हाईकमान से सिद्धू की पार्टी में सक्रियता को लेकर सिफारिश कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने हाईकमान से कहा है कि 2022 के विस चुनाव में पार्टी की जीत के लिए सिद्धू को अभी से सक्रिय करना जरूरी है। इसलिए उन्हें पार्टी और पंजाब सरकार में अहम जिम्मेदारी दी जाए ताकि चुनाव तक वह अपने अनुसार पार्टी में काम कर सके और अपने लिए एक ठोस टीम तैयार कर चुनाव में जीत दिला सके।

कई मंत्रियों के बदले जा सकते हैं विभाग

सूत्रों का कहना है कि पिछले लंबे समय से खाली चल रहे एक कैबिनेट मंत्री के पद पर सिद्धू की नियुक्ति फिर हो सकती है, क्योंकि जब से सिद्धू ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दिया था तब से मंत्रियों की संख्या में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

अब इसकी संभावना बढ़ गई। सूत्रों का कहना है कि सिद्धू के आने से मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल हो सकता है। जहां सिद्धू को विशेष कार्यभार दिया जाएगा, वहीं मौजूदा मंत्रियों के विभागों में भी फेरदबल हो सकता है। हालांकि इस्तीफा देने से पहले यह चर्चा थी कि सिद्धू डिप्टी सीएम के पद की मांग कर रहे हैं, लेकिन तब ऐसा कुछ नहीं होने पर उन्होंने सरकार व पार्टी से दूरियां बना ली थीं।

