बारिश के आसार:चंडीगढ़ में रविवार और सोमवार को वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के चलते हल्की बारिश के संकेत, पिछले कुछ दिनों से आकाश में छा रहे बादल

चंडीगढ़42 मिनट पहले
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शहर में रविवार और सोमवार को बारिश हो सकती है- डेमो फोटो।
  • बारिश होने से प्रदूषण में भी कमी आ सकती है
  • ढाई महीने बाद फिर ठंड के सीजन में बारिश के आसार

शहर में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के चलते रविवार और सोमवार को हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जम्मू-कश्मीर के पास एक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस सक्रिय हो रहा है, जिससे पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी और मैदानी इलाकों में बारिश हो सकती है। बारिश के बाद मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ जाएगी। शहर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से बादल छा रहे हैं।

ढाई महीने पहले हुई थी बारिश
शहर में करीब ढाई महीने पहले बारिश हुई थी, उसके बाद ठंड का मौसम शुरू होने के बाद बारिश नहीं हुई थी। शहर में इस समय दिन का तापमान 28 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास दर्ज किया जा रहा है। बारिश के होने से इस तापमान में गिरावट आ जाएगी।

