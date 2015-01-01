पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Snowfall In The Mountains, Now It Started Getting Cold Even During The Day, The Temperature Dropped By Four Degrees

तापमान:पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, अब दिन में भी ठंड होने लगी, चार डिग्री गिरा तापमान

चंडीगढ़25 मिनट पहले
पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते अब दिन में भी ठंड होने लगी है। धूप भी सुहाने लगी है। वीरवार को दिन का तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार तापमान में अभी और गिरावट आने की संभावना है। 22 नवंबर को एक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव होने के आसार बन रहे हैं, जिसके चलते बादल छा सकते हैं।

इससे दिन के तापमान में और गिरावट आ सकती है। वीरवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से चार डिग्री कम रहा। बुधवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम रहा। हवा में नमी की मात्रा 93 फीसदी रही। दिन में भी ठंडी हवाएं चलीं। मौसम विभाग की ओर से जारी बुलेटिन के मुताबिक अगले दो दिन मौसम साफ रहेगा। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री रह सकता है। रविवार को बादल छा सकते हैं।

