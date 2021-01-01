पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंख मिचौली खेलता मौसम:जनवरी में अब तक चार बार हो चुका है वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस एक्टिव,पहाड़ो पर बर्फबारी तो मैदानी इलाकों में हुई नमी

चंडीगढ़19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार और गुरुवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन कोहरा मॉडरेट से डेंस रहेगा। दोनों दिन अधिकतम तापमान 19 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बुधवार और गुरुवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन कोहरा मॉडरेट से डेंस रहेगा। दोनों दिन अधिकतम तापमान 19 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

चंडीगढ़ में मौसम बार-बार अपने तेवर बदल रहा है। कभी कोहरा छा जाता है, कभी धूप निकलती है, कभी हवाएं चलने लगती हैं तो कभी बादलों से सूरज झांकने लगता है। मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पाल ने बताया कि अभी कुछ दिन ऐसा मौसम ही रहेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभी अगले कुछ दिनों में तापमान गिरेगा और मौसम भी ठंडा रहेगा। इसलिए लोगों को सुबह शाम एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। तापमान में 3 से 4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की जा सकती है।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि इस बार दिसंबर में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस ज़्यादा एक्टिव नहीं रहा है। लेकिन जनवरी में अब तक चार बार वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस एक्टिव हो चुका है। हालांकि इसका असर मैदानी इलाकों में नज़र नहीं आया। लेकिन पहाड़ों पर अच्छी बर्फबारी हुई जिसकी वजह से मैदानी इलाकों में नमी महसूस की गई।

इस बीच सोमवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 17.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 03 डिग्री कम था। वहीं रात का तापमान 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री अधिक था।आज सुबह ही धूप निकल गई है। आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन कोहरा रहेगा। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 18 तो न्यूनतम 10 दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

बुधवार और गुरुवार को आसमान साफ रहेगा लेकिन कोहरा मॉडरेट से डेंस रहेगा। दोनों दिन अधिकतम तापमान 19 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

