आ गयी वो घड़ी:चंडीगढ़ में किसी ने सुखना लेक तो किसी ने कोविड वार्ड में खोला निर्जला व्रत

चंडीगढ़16 मिनट पहले
  •
सुखना लेक पर छननी के बीच से चांद देखतीं महिलाएं।(फोटो: अश्विनी राणा)
  • सेक्टर46 के धन्वन्तरि आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज के कोविड वार्ड में महिलायों ने डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में रखा व्रत

सुहागिनों ने पूरा दिन व्रत रखा और फिर शाम को कथा सुन के इंतजार करने लगीं चांद के दीदार की। इस बीच ये व्रत उन दोनों महिलाओं के लिए बेहद चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा जो कोविड वार्ड में उपचाराधीन थीं। बावजूद इसके सेक्टर 46 के धन्वन्तरि आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज में बने कोविड वार्ड में डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में वहां भर्ती महिलाओं ने अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए व्रत रखा। वहीं शाम को सबने करवा चौथ की कथा पढ़ी और रात को चांद निकलते ही अर्घ्य देकर अपना व्रत खोला।

दूसरी ओर हर बार की तरह इस बार भी सुखना लेक पर महिलाएं सज संवरकर अपने पति के साथ आयीं। हालांकि कोरोना के चलते पिछले सालों के मुकाबले भीड़ कम थी।जैसे ही चांद निकला, महिलाओं ने छननी के बीच से चांद और पति के चेहरे को देखा। अर्घ्य दिया जिसके बाद उनके पति ने उनका मुहं मीठा करवाकर व्रत खुलवाया। महिलाओं ने एक दूसरे को भी करवा चौथ की मुबारक दी। वहीं जैसे ही चांद निकला, शहर में आतिशबाजी भी हुई।

