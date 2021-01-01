पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:कभी धूप तो कभी छाए बादल, दिन के तापमान में 2 से 9 डिग्री का उतार चढ़ाव

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कभी धूप निकल रही है तो कभी घना कोहरा तो कभी बादल छा रहे हैं। मौसम में आ रहे इस बदलाव के चलते दिन में काफी उतार चढ़ाव आ रहे हैं। मौसम का चक्र बदलने से सेहत पर असर पड़ रहा है। मौसम विभाग के चंडीगढ़ केंद्र के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पाल ने बताते हैं कि इस बार दिसंबर में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस कमजोर रहे। यही वजह रही कि दिसंबर का औसत तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा।

लेकिन जनवरी में अभी तक चार वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस आ चुके हैं। हालांकि यह वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस मैदानों पर ज्यादा एक्टिव नहीं रहे। लेकिन पहाड़ों पर इनका ज्यादा असर दिखा। पहाड़ों पर अच्छी बर्फबारी हो रही है। पहाड़ों पर जैसे ही धूप निकलती है तो वहां की नमी मैदानों की ओर आ जाती है।

यही वजह है कि मैदानों में एकाएक मौसम में बदलाव देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इस बीच सोमवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 17.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं रविवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

खांसी-जुकाम की संभावना रहती है
तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव को नजरअंदाज न करें। खासतौर पर छोटे बच्चों का विशेष ख्याल रखें। उन्हें ज्यादा ठंड होने पर बाहर न निकलने दें। ठंड ज्यादा है तो प्रॉपर गर्म कपड़े पहनाकर रखें। इस मौसम में खांसी-जुकाम या बुखार के अलावा डायरिया वायरल होने की संभावना रहती है।

तापमान थोड़ा ज्यादा भी है तो भी गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखें। सर्द हवाओं से बचें। जहां तक बड़ों का सवाल है तो वह बाहर निकलते रहते हैं इसलिए उन्हें मौसम के उतार चढ़ाव का ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ता। लेकिन उन्हें भी गर्म कपड़े कम पहनने की जल्दबाजी नहीं करनी चाहिए।
डॉ. नीरज कुमार, चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट

3 दिन ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को आसमान साफ रह सकता है। सुबह के वक्त कोहरा छा सकता है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 18 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रह सकता है। बुधवार को आमतौर पर आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है।

सुबह और शाम के वक्त कोहरा छा सकता है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 19 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है।वीरवार को आसमान साफ रहने के साथ सुबह के वक्त कोहरा छा सकता है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 19 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रह सकता है।

दस दिन मौसम में ऐसे आया उतार चढ़ाव...

  • अधिकतम तापमान
  • 15 जनवरी 20.8 डिग्री
  • 16 जनवरी 11.3 डिग्री
  • 17 जनवरी 19.2 डिग्री
  • 18 जनवरी 22.6 डिग्री
  • 19 जनवरी 23 डिग्री
  • 20 जनवरी 18.4 डिग्री
  • 21 जनवरी 18.9 डिग्री
  • 22 जनवरी 18.2 डिग्री
  • 23 जनवरी 20.8 डिग्री
  • 24 जनवरी 14.5 डिग्री
  • 25 जनवरी 17.7 डिग्री

न्यूनतम तापमान

  • 15 जनवरी 7.2 डिग्री
  • 16 जनवरी 5.8 डिग्री
  • 17 जनवरी 8.3 डिग्री
  • 18 जनवरी 7.6 डिग्री
  • 19 जनवरी 7.1 डिग्री
  • 20 जनवरी 9.7 डिग्री
  • 21 जनवरी 7.2 डिग्री
  • 22 जनवरी 7.8 डिग्री
  • 23 जनवरी 12.6 डिग्री
  • 24 जनवरी 11.2 डिग्री
  • 25 जनवरी 11 डिग्री
