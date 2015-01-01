पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्माण की तैयारी:सिटको के शिवालिक व्यू होटल में स्टार्टअप्स ले सकते हैं जगह, बीपीओ; काॅल सेंटर खुलेंगे

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोट
  • होटल में खाली पड़ी जगह प्राइवेट फर्म को दी जाएगी, होगी कमाई

सिटको के होटल में अब बीपीओ और काॅल सेंटर शुरू करने की तैयारी है। एेसा इसलिए किया जा रहा है, ताकि होटल्स के खाली स्पेस का इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। इससे कुछ कमाई भी होगी। सेक्टर-17 स्थित होटल शिवालिक व्यू की बेसमेंट को अब बीपीओ और काॅल सेंटर के लिए आउटसोर्स करने की तैयारी है। हाल ही में हुई मीटिंग के दौरान इस बारे में फैसला किया गया।

अब प्राइवेट फर्मों के साथ टाईअप की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। अफसरों के मुताबिक इसको लेकर टेंडर प्रोसेस शुरू कर दिया गया है। प्राइवेट फर्मों से बिड आने के बाद इस होटल की खाली जगह को आउटसोर्स कर दिया जाएगा। पहले होटल की बेसमेंट में नाइट क्लब, डिस्कोथेक चलाने को लेकर सिटको की मीटिंग में फैसला किया गया था।

लेकिन प्राइवेट फर्मों की तरफ से दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई गई। इस एरिया को आउटसोर्स करने के लिए सिटको ने मंथली रिजर्व लाइसेंस फीस 80 रुपए प्रति स्क्वेयर फीट प्रति महीना प्लस जीएसटी तय की है।

टेम्परेरी कैबिन या बाकी चीजें प्राइवेट फर्म ही बनाएगी...

होटल शिवालिक व्यू की बेसमेंट में करीब 4148 स्क्वेयर फीट का एरिया है, जिसको आउटसोर्स किया जा रहा है। अफसरों के मुताबिक यहां पर जो भी टेम्परेरी कैबिन या बाकी चीजें बनानी हैं, वह प्राइवेट फर्म ही बनाएगी। इस एरिया को 8 साल के लिए आउटसोर्स किया जाएगा। पहले 5 साल के लिए और फिर तीन साल के लिए लाइसेंस को बढ़ाया जाएगा।

पहले होटल्स को ही आउटसोर्स करने की थी तैयारी...

सिटको के फाइनेंशियल लाॅस के चलते पहले प्रशासन ने तीनों होटल्स को ही आउटसोर्स करने की तैयारी की थी। प्रपोजल भी तैयार किया गया था, लेकिन बाद में ये तय किया गया कि पूरे होटल को आउटसोर्स करने के बजाय इनकी कुछ सर्विसेज को दिया जाए।

ये खोल सकते हैं...

  • स्टार्टअप्स के लिए
  • बीपीओ और काॅल सेंटर
  • कंस्लटिंग फर्म्स
  • ट्रैवल कंपनी
  • गोदाम के लिए
  • काउंसिलिंग सेंटर
  • हाॅल 2901.73 स्कवेयर फीट
  • 445.50 स्क्वेयर फीट का एरिया मिलेगा स्टोर रूम के लिए
  • 8 साल के लिए आउटसोर्स की जाएगी होटल की खाली जगह
  • पहले 5 साल के लिए और फिर तीन साल के लिए लाइसेंस को बढ़ाया जाएगा
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें