  • State Vice Chief Singer Of Youth Wing Punjab, Anmol Gagan Said People Can Get Many Amenities In Punjab On The Lines Of Delhi.

आम आदमी पार्टी पंजाब:यूथ विंग पंजाब की प्रदेश उप-प्रधान गायिका अनमाेल गगन ने कहा- दिल्ली की तर्ज पर पंजाब में भी लोगों को कई सहुलियतें मिल सकती है

चंडीगढ़3 मिनट पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से पंजाबी गायिका अनमोल गगन मान को यूथ विंग पंजाब का प्रदेश उप-प्रधान बनाया गया है। मान ने आज मीडिया से बात की।
  • मान ने कहा कि पिछले कई सालों से अकाली व कांग्रेसी गरीब जनता को लूट रहे है

आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से पंजाबी गायिका अनमोल गगन मान को यूथ विंग पंजाब का प्रदेश उप-प्रधान बनाया गया है। आज शहर के सर्किट हाउस में पहली बार अनमोल गगन ने मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए अकाली दल और कांग्रेस पार्टी को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि दोनों दलों के नेताओं ने पंजाब को लूटा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज जो किसान-मजदूर सड़क पर आया है वह किसी बिल के कारण नहीं बल्कि पिछले 75 सालों से जो उन्हें लूटा गया है उसके लिए वे अपना हक मांग रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी को किसी पार्टी की तरह नहीं चुना बल्कि उसे अपनी विचारधारा को देखते हुए चुना है। मान ने कहा कि जिस तरह से आम आदमी पार्टी प्रधान केजरीवाल दिल्ली में लोगों को कई तरह की सहुलियतें दे सकते है तो पंजाब में भी लोगों को सहुलियतें मिल सकती है, अगर नेता लोगों को लूटना बंद करेंगे तो ही संभव है।

मान ने पंजाब के प्रधान भगवंत सिंह मान और पंजाब मामलों के इंचार्ज जरनैल सिंह का धन्यवाद किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब की जनता को न्याय दिलाने और किसानों का बनता हक दिलाने के लिए वह पार्टी में रहकर काम करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के युवाओं को सही दिशा देने के लिए काम करने की जरूरत है जिससे पंजाब का विकास किया जा सके।

