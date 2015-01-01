पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग...:फीस जमा कराओ, अन्यथा नहीं लगाएंगे बच्चों की ऑनलाइन क्लास; सॉपिंस स्कूल-32 का 138 पेरेंट्स को शोकॉज नोटिस, कहा-तीन महीने से नहीं आई है फीस

चंडीगढ़33 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

लॉकडाउन के दौरान प्राइवेट स्कूलों की फीस को लेकर शहर के पेरेंट्स परेशान रहे। यूटी एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने निर्देश दिए थे कि स्कूल ट्यूशन फीस ले सकते हैं। यह भी साफ किया कि अगर फीस नहीं आती तो स्टूडेंट को ऑनलाइन क्लास से हटाया नहीं जा सकता। बावजूद इसके सॉपिंस स्कूल सेक्टर-32 ने 138 पेरेंट्स को शोकॉज नोटिस जारी कर दिया।

नोटिस में यह साफ बता दिया गया कि उनके बच्चे की फीस 3 या उससे ज्यादा महीने से नहीं आई है इसलिए 18 नवंबर से उसे ऑनलाइन क्लास लगाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। चंडीगढ़ पेरेंट्स एसोसिएशन (सीपीए) ने चंडीगढ़ कमीशन फॉर प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ चाइल्ड राइट्स (सीसीपीसीआर) को शिकायत की है।

खास बात है कि सॉपिंस स्कूल प्रशासन ने डिस्ट्रिक्ट एजुकेशन ऑफिसर को भी बताया दिया है कि स्टूडेंट्स को क्लास नहीं लगाने दी जाएगी। सॉपिंस स्कूल ने पेरेंट्स को 6 अगस्त, 18 अगस्त और 27 अगस्त को रिमाइंड भेजे। इसके बाद शो कॉज नोटिस जारी किया।

सीपीए ने सीसीपीसीआर को दी शिकायत, कार्रवाई की मांग...

मंगलवार को सीपीए ने सीसीपीसीआर को शिकायत की। शिकायत में कहा गया कि नेशनल कमीशन फाॅर प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ चाइल्ड राइट्स अपने आदेशों में यह साफ कर चुका है कि फीस न जमा करने पर स्टूडेंट को पढ़ाई से वंचित नहीं रखा जा सकता। ऐसे में सॉपिंस स्कूल का शो कॉज नोटिस पूरी तरह से गलत है।

सीपीए के प्रेसिडेंट नितिन गोयल ने कहा कि फीस रेगुलेटरी कमेटी एक सफेद हाथी बन गया है और कोई एक्शन नहीं ले रहा। पिछले 2 सालों से प्राइवेट स्कूलों के खिलाफ कई शिकायतें कमेटी को दी गई पर कोई एक्शन नहीं हुआ।

हम स्कूल टीचर्स को पूरी सैलरी दे रहे हैं और अगर पेरेंट्स फीस नहीं देंगे तो हम सैलरी व अन्य खर्चे कहां से करेंगे। इस वजह से पेरेंट्स से कहा है कि फीस जमा करवाएं वरन् ऑनलाइन क्लास में आने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। -एबीएस सिद्धू, डायरेक्टर प्रिंसिपल, सॉपिंस स्कूल

