पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घटना:सड़क पर दौड़ रही बीएमडब्लयू कार में अचानक भड़की आग,चालक सहित दो ने कूदकर बचाई अपनी जान

चंडीगढ़41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  गाड़ी सेक्टर-18 निवासी हरदीप सिंह के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है।
  • सेक्टर-46/47 राउंडअबाउट से सेक्टर-47 की ओर मुड़ते हुए काले रंग की इस कार में अचानक आग लग गई

सड़क पर दौड़ रही एक बीएमडब्ल्यू कार में अचानक आग लग गई। चालक सहित दो ने कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई है। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की लेकिन तब तक कार पूरी तरह से जल चुकी थी। प्राथमिक जांच में आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट ही बताया जा रहा है। ये घटना मंगलवार दोपहर करीब दो बजे की है। सेक्टर-46/47 राउंडअबाउट से सेक्टर-47 की ओर मुड़ते हुए काले रंग की इस कार में अचानक आग लग गई। गाड़ी सेक्टर-18 निवासी हरदीप सिंह के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है।

हादसे के वक्त कार चला रहे ड्राइवर धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि वह किसी काम से कार मालिक के घर आए एक मेहमान के साथ जा रहे थे। जैसे ही वह सेक्टर-46/47 राउंडअबाउट के पास पहुंचे तो कार के बोनट से धुंआ उठने लगा। दाेनों ने कार से जल्दी निकलकर अपनी जान बचाई। देखते ही देखते कार में आग लग गई। कार से निकलते ही धर्मेंद्र ने दमकल विभाग को इसकी सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही सेक्टर-32 से दो और रामदरबार से एक गाड़ी और दमकल कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे और आग पर काबू पाया। लेकिन तब तक कार पूरी तरह जल चुकी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें