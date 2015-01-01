पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:सीनेट चुनाव कराने को लेकर सुखबीर बादल ने लिखा लेटर, सीनेट को लेकर स्टूडेंट संगठनों ने शुरू किया काम

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की सीनेट के इलेक्शन कराने के लिए सांसद और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडु को चिट्‌ठी लिखी है, जो यूनिवर्सिटी के चांसलर भी हैं। बादल ने इस बारे में तत्काल आदेश देने और बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नेंस के गठन की प्रक्रिया रोकने की मांग की है।

बादल ने कहा कि 15 अगस्त को सीनेट के होने वाले चुनावों को दो महीने के लिए काेविड महामारी के नाम पर रोका गया है। चुनावों को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया था, क्योंकि पीयू टीचर्स एसोसिएशन (पुटा) सहित अन्य चुनाव हाल ही में किए गए थे। इससे उन आशंकाओं को बल मिला है कि यूनिवर्सिटी सीनेट को रदद करना चाहता है।

इस तरह का कदम अधिकारियों के अनुकूल हो सकता है, इससे पंजाब के व्यापक हितों का नुकसान होगा। अकाली दल अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि पीयू ने इस क्षेत्र को शैक्षणिक लीडरशिप प्रदान किया है और विद्वानों की पीढ़ियों का विकास किया है। सभी व्यावहारिक उद्देश्यों के लिए संस्था एक स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी रहा था और पंजाब सरकार ने हर साल अपने बजट से योगदान दिया था।

इसकी सीनेट ने पंजाब से चुने गए और मनोनीत सदस्य शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ‘पीयू प्रशासन को पंजाबियों को अपने शासन में भाग लेने के अधिकार से वंचित करने के लिए एकतरफा कार्रवाई करने की अनुमति नही दी जानी चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाबियों को पहले से ही लगता है कि यूनिवर्सिटी पंजाबी और सिख स्टडीज को बढावा देने के लिए जनादेश से दूर भाग रहा है। सरदार बादल ने उपराष्ट्रपति से कहा है कि मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके हस्तक्षेप से सुधार होगा।

सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू हुआ कैंपेन...

यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व स्टूडेंट नेताओं ने मंगलवार को हुई मीटिंग के अनुसार सोशल मीडिया पर “सेव डेमोक्रेसी, सेव पीयू’ नाम से कैंपेन शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें उनका दावा है कि केंद्र सरकार इसके जरिए पंजाब के चंडीगढ़ पर अधिकार को तो कम करना ही चाहता है, इसके साथ ही ये पंजाबी भाषा और कल्चर पर वार की कोशिश है।

पंजाब के ग्रामीण एरिया को उजाड़ कर बनाए गए इस एरिया में पंजाबी बोली जाती थी और यही इसका कल्चर था। लेकिन इस कदम से वह इस इतिहास को ही मिटा देना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने पुराने स्टूडेंट्स नेताओं से संपर्क करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। इसी महीने के तीसरे सप्ताह में पीयू के वीसी रेसिडेंस से ऑफिस तक मार्च निकाला जाएगा।

उनका कहना है कि फीस बढ़ौतरी की वापसी और हॉस्टलों को 24 घंटे तक खुला रखने के फैसले इसी वजह से हो सके क्योंकि सीनेट में लोकतांत्रिक सिस्टम के तहत बहस हो सकी। यदि ये खत्म हो गई तो स्टूडेंट्स के पास प्रोटेस्ट की जगह भी नहीं बचेगी।

