पीयू में ड्रामा:सिंडीकेट रूम और वीसी ऑफिस के दरवाजे सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स के लिए बंद

चंडीगढ़31 मिनट पहले
लगभग एक घंटे तक वाद-विवाद के बीच वीसी और सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स के बीच गर्मा-गर्मी हुई।
  • सीनेटर बोले- पर्सनल हुआ मामला तो कई परतें खुलेंगी, वीसी इसके लिए तैयार रहें, वीसी बोले- ये हमारे अकेले का फैसला नहीं

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स की ओर से बुलाई गई “अनऑफिशियल मीटिंग” के लिए जगह ना मिलने के बाद वीसी ऑफिस के दरवाजे भी सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स के लिए बंद करवा दिए गए जिसके बाद ऑफिस में जम कर हंगामा हुआ। 10 मेंबर्स इस मीटिंग के लिए पहुंचे थे जबकि दो रास्ते में एक्सीडेंट के कारण नदारद थे। भाजपा ग्रुप से प्रो राजिंदर भंडारी और प्रिं आरएस झांजी नहीं पहुंचे।

हालांकि वह दोनों पिछली बार बुलाई गईं दोनों ऑनलाइन मीटिंग में भी नहीं पहुंचे थे। लगभग एक घंटे तक वाद-विवाद के बीच वीसी और सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स के बीच गर्मा-गर्मी हुई। वीसी ने कहा कि मेंबर्स याद रखें कि वह सिंडीकेट और सीनेट के चेयरमैन हैं। गेट बंद करने को लेकर मेंबर्स ने सिक्योरिटी स्टाफ पर कार्रवाई के लिए कहा।

इसे मेंबर्स ने अपनी बेइज्जती माना और कहा कि वीसी ऑफिस का गेट गवर्निंग बॉडी के मेंबर्स के लिए बंद कराना पर्सनल अटैक है और अगर मेंबर्स पर्सनल हुए तो कई परतें खुलेंगी जिसके लिए वीसी तैयार रहें। बहस के बीच वीसी कह गए कि इलेक्शन ना कराने का फैसला उनका नहीं बल्कि उनके ऊपर भी लोग हैं। हालांकि इस पर सवाल खड़ा होते ही उन्होंने चुप्पी साध ली।

उन्होंने कहा कि मेंबर्स चांसलर से मिलने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं। लगभग एक घंटा बहसबाजी के बाद सभी मेंबर्स को वीसी रूम में बिठाया गया और उसके बाद बिना मीटिंग किए ये कह दिया कि वह जल्द ही कुछ मेंबर्स से मुलाकात करेंगे। उन्होंने जल्द मीटिंग कराने का वादा किया लेकिन इसकी डेट घोषित नहीं की। पिछले चार महीने से पीयू में सिंडीकेट की मीटिंग नहीं हुई है।

दो मीटिंग ऑनलाइन बुलाई गईं जिसमें दोनों बार गवर्नमेंट मेंबर्स के अलावा एक या दो सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स ही पहुंचे। इसके बाद सीनेट के ऑफिशियल सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में इस मीटिंग की कॉल दी गई। इसके तुरंत बाद पीयू ने घोषणा कर दी कि ये अनऑफिशियल मीटिंग है। मेंबर्स पहुंचे तो सीनेट व सिंडीकेट हॉल पर ताले थे और रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस बंद था।

इसके बाद सभी पैदल वीसी ऑफिस की ओर चले तो गेट बंद मिला। लॉबी में पहुंचे तो सिक्योरिटी ऑफिसर विक्रम ने 5 मिनट के अंदर दरवाजा बंद होने के तीन अलग-अलग कारण बता दिए। स्टाफ का कहना था कि आदेश ऊपर से थे लेकिन ऑफिसर्स का कहना था कि ऐसे आदेश नहीं थे। पहले डीयूआई प्रो आरके सिंगला को भेजा गया कि सबको वीसीसीआर में बिठाएं लेकिन विरोध के कारण वीसी खुद आए।

आते ही उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा हालात में सिक्योरिटी कारणों से सब बंद किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि “किसके मन में क्या है. . . .” इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा हालात में वह सब ठीक रखना चाहते हैं क्योंकि वह जवाबदेह हैं। उन्होंने सिंडीकेट मेंबर्स पर लगातार प्रेशर बनाने का आरोप लगाया।

हम आपसे गैरकानूनी काम नहीं करवाएंगे
सिंडीकेट मेंबर डीपीएस रंधावा ने कहा कि कोई भी मेंबर वीसी से कोई गैरकानूनी काम नहीं कराएगा। नियम अनुसार हर महीने मीटिंग होनी चाहिए, यही कहने वह आ रहे थे। डॉ हरप्रीत सिंह दुआ ने कहा कि ये बाहर गलत संदेश दिया जा रहा है कि सीनेट के मेंबर्स अपनी चलाते हैं क्योंकि एजेंडा लाने का अधिकार सिर्फ वीसी को है।

जो एजेंडा पीयू लेकर आती है, मेंबर्स उसी पर अपने विचार देते हैं चाहे वह इसको ठीक समझते हों या गलत समझते हों।

ऑनलाइन मीटिंग पर भी हुआ डिसकशन
जब मीटिंग न बुलाए जाने की बात कही जा रही थी तो वीसी ने एक बार फिर पूछा कि ऑनलाइन मीटिंग में मेंबर्स काे समस्या क्या है। इस पर डॉ दुआ ने बताया कि पिछली मीटिंग के दौरान प्रिं आरएस झांजी काे म्यूट कर दिया गया था।

ऑनलाइन मीटिंग के दौरान दिक्कत ये आती है कि अपनी बात रख दी जाती है लेकिन दूसरे पक्ष को सजेशन देने का मौका ही नहीं दिया जाता। अनु चतरथ का कहना था कि पिछली बार हुई मीटिंग के दौरान मेंबर्स दूसरे मेंबर्स को ही नहीं देख पा रहे थे तो ऐसी मीटिंग में शिरकत करने का क्या फायदा।

