पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Tampering With The Girl Entering The House, Attacking The Brother Who Came To Save Her With A Cutter; Accused Arrested

क्राइम:घर में घुसकर लड़की से की छेड़छाड़, बचाने आए भाई पर कटर से हमला; आरोपी गिरफ्तार

चंडीगढ़31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • छेड़छाड़ समेत कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज

मौलीजागरां में एक युवक घर की दीवार फांदकर अंदर दाखिल हुआ और फिर लड़की को पीछे से पकड़ लिया। जब मदद करने के लिए भाई आया तो उस पर भी कटर से हमला कर दिया। मौलीजागरां थाना पुलिस ने कटर से वार करने, छेड़छाड़ करने, बिना इजाजत घर में घुसने और धमकी देने की धारा के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान मौलीजागरां के रहने वाले ब्रिजेश के रूप में हुई है। बताया गया कि ब्रिजेश एक दुकान पर बतौर डेंटर काम करता है। घटना रात करीब 10 बजे की है जब लड़की अपने घर के बाथरूम में ब्रश कर रही थी। इसी दौरान एकाएक ब्रिजेश घर में घुस आया। ब्रिजेश ने आते ही लड़की को पीछे से पकड़ लिया।

इसके बाद लड़की ने घबराकर चीख मारी तो उसकी बहन और उसका भाई उसे छुड़ाने के लिए बाहर गए। जब भाई छुड़ाने की कोशिश कर रहा था तो इसी दौरान ब्रिजेश ने कटर से उसके पर वार कर दिया। घटना के बाद सूचना पुलिस को दी गई जिस पर पुलिस घायल भाई को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें