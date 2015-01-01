पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी फरार:पत्नी की हत्या कर फरार हुआ था टीचर, पुलिस जारी करेगी लुकआउट सर्कुलर

चंडीगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • पुलिस को शक- विदेश न भाग जाए, सैलरी अकाउंट पर भी नजर रखी जा रही नजर

14 सितंबर को पत्नी की हत्या कर फरार हुए मंदीप सिंह को सेक्टर 17 थाना पुलिस तलाश नहीं कर पाई है। परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए यह माना जा रहा था कि मंदीप सिंह ने कुछ गलत किया हो सकता है। लेकिन अभी तक न तो पुलिस को मंदीप सिंह की कार बरामद हुई और न ही उसका व छोटे बेटे का शव बरामद हुआ। अब पुलिस को शक है कि कहीं मंदीप सिंह विदेश न भाग जाए।

इसके लिए पुलिस उसका लुक आउट सर्कुलर निकाल रही है। इसके तहत इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट और सी पोट को यह भेजा जाएगा। जिसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी जाएगी कि ऐसा कोई व्यक्ति वारादात के बाद से विदेश तो नहीं गया है। इसके अलावा यह भी निश्चित होगा कि अगर मंदीप विदेश जाने की कोशिश करता है तो उसे एयरपोर्ट और सी पोर्ट पर पकड़ा जा सके।

इससे पहले इस मामले में पुलिस ने मंदीप के सैलरी अकाउंट पर भी नजर रखी हुई थी, लेकिन सैलरी आने के बाद उसमें से कोई ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं हुई। पुलिस ने पंजाब में भी नहर के साथ लगने वाली थाना पुलिस के साथ संपर्क साधा था और मंदीप व उसके छोटे बेटे की फोटो को साझां की थी। ताकि इस तरह का कोई शव मिले या फिर कोई व्यक्ति घूमता मिले तो उसे तुरंत काबू किया जा सके।

मंदीप की आखिरी लोकेशन चंडीगढ़ मिली थी

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद मंदीप सिंह पंजाब गया था। टोल प्लाजा पर भी उसकी कार नजर आई थी। उसने चंडीगढ़ से पैट्रोल भरवाया था। इसके बाद वह दोबारा चंडीगढ़ आया और उसकी आखिरी लोकेशन सेक्टर 41 की थी। इसके बाद से उसका फोन स्विच ऑफ था। पुलिस ने शहर के जंगल में भी सर्च किए थे, लेकिन उसका कुछ पता नहीं लग पाया।

क्या हुआ था...

सेक्टर 23 में स्कूल टीचर मंदीप अपनी पत्नी टीचर ज्योति और दो बच्चों के साथ रहता था। 14 सितंबर मंदीप ने अपने बच्चों को बताया कि उनकी मां को कोरोना हो गया है। वह ऊपर सोई हुई है। उसे कोई भी डिस्टर्ब न करे। इसके बाद 15 सितंबर को मंदीप बच्चों के लेकर पंजाब चला गया। जिसके बाद उसने 16 सितंबर को बड़े बेटे को नहर में धक्का दे दिया।

बेटा नहर से बच गया और पंजाब पुलिस को मिल गया। इस पर पंजाब पुलिस बेटे को लेकर चंडीगढ़ दोबारा पहुंची। जिसके बाद रात को पत्नी का शव घर में पहली मंजिल पर कंबल में लिपटा हुआ मिला। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर मंदीप की तलाश शुरू कर दी थी।

